Code Orange Announce ‘Back Inside the Glass’ Livestream Concert

Code Orange have made the most of their livestream events in 2020 and will add to that with their upcoming "Back Inside the Glass" all-immersive environmental experiences later this month.

The group will be staging a live show in the center of "awe-inspiring virtual landscapes," providing a unique backdrop for their performance. The virtual event will take place on Oct. 31 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT.

In addition, fans will enjoy sets from special guests Machine Girl, Year of the Knife (playing their Internal Incarceration album in full) and Jesus Piece.

Tickets for Code Orange's "Back Inside the Glass," including VIP packages with special virtual fan experiences where viewers can be digitally projected into the venue, are currently on sale at LIVE.CODEORANGETOTH.COM. All purchasing tickets will get an instant download of "The Cutter," a previously unreleased track from the Underneath album sessions.

Fans can also tune in at 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST for MUDBANGERS BALL (Vol.2), a special livestream pre-show hosted by Riki Rachtman featuring interviews and new heavy music videos, reimagining a beloved format.

Code Orange vocalist Jami Morgan says, “We are very excited to present the next chapter of the Code Orange live streaming experiment. We are hoping to deliver something on a whole new level with ‘Back Inside the Glass’ and are glad to have our brothers and sisters in Jesus Piece, Year of the Knife and Machine Girl along with us.”

Jesus Piece’s Luis Aponte remarked, “Code Orange made themselves the innovators of this,” adding, “If we were going to do a livestream, we’re going to do it right.”

“No one could have predicted what this year would bring or how it would devastate live music,” noted Year of the Knife bassist Madison Watkins. “In a world without touring, we have to keep pushing to find ways to connect and keep the momentum, and Code Orange is leading the pack in terms of innovating and creating new experiences.”

Machine Girl’s Matt Stephenson offered, “This is the first Machine Girl ‘live’ set since the beginning of the pandemic and I’m excited that it’s happening alongside Code Orange.”

The livestream comes on the heels of their Under the Skin stripped down virtual performance that was turned into a digital live album. Check here to pick it up. Code Orange also issued their latest studio album, Underneath, earlier this year and it's available here.

Code Orange "Back Inside the Glass" Livestream

Elektra Records

Code Orange, "Back Inside the Glass" Trailer