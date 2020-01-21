Code Orange Announce Spring 2020 Headline Tour

Code Orange recently announced details for their forthcoming Underneath album and unveiled the title track. Now comes the next step in the rollout of their record, with the band announcing a spring 2020 headline tour.

The "Underneaththeskin Tour" will get underway March 30 in Boston, with Show Me the Body, Jesus Piece, Year of the Knife and Machine Girl on board to play support. The trek will run through April 24 in Detroit, with Code Orange then going on to play the Epicenter, Welcome the Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in May. See all of the dates listed below.

Pre-sale ticketing starts today (Jan. 21) at 12N PT for Citi Card Members, with additional pre-sales starting Wednesday (Jan. 22) at 10AM local time. The remaining tickets for the general public will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 24) at 10AM local time. Head over to Code Orange's website for ticketing details.

The tour will find the band promoting their new album, Underneath, which is due March 13 via Roadrunner Records. The group recently unveiled the title track from the record, which can be heard here.

Code Orange’s Jami Morgan detailed the band’s new LP: “Underneath is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana. Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath."

Pre-orders for Code Orange's Underneath album are already underway at this location.

Code Orange 2020 U.S. Tour

March 30 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

April 01 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 02 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Peabody's

April 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 04 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

April 07 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

April 09 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

April 10 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Slim's

April 12 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

April 15 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Harlow's

April 17 - Indio, Calif. @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ TBA

April 21 - Denver, Colo. 2 Marquis Theatre

April 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge*

April 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick*

May 2 - Concord, S.C. @ Epicenter Festival

May 10 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville

May 17 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple Festival

Roadrunner Records