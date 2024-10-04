Frank Carter + The Rattlesnakes Issue Statement on Impending Hiatus

Frank Carter + the Rattlesnakes have announced that they will be going on an indefinite hiatus at the end of their current touring. The group, who are currently promoting their Dark Rainbow album, revealed the news in a lengthy and reflective post on their social media.

What Frank Carter + The Rattlesnakes Had to Say

"Nine years, five albums, hundreds of stages shared all over the world and our songs sung with each and every one of you. It is with sadness we announce the Rattlesnakes are taking a hiatus," founding members Frank Carter and Dean Richardson wrote.

"From the deepest lows to the highest highs, in grief, in anger, and in joy, our band has been a celebration of being alive no matter the circumstances," they continue. "We want to send our love and thanks to the band—Gareth [Grover], Tank [Barclay], Elliot [Russell] and Mitch [Mitchener]. It’s been a privilege to share the stage with some of the best musicians we know."

The band concludes with an invite to fans to join in a "celebration of the songs that changed our lives." Their U.K. and European tour dates kick off Oct. 15 in Brighton, England. Shows are currently booked through Nov. 16 with the last scheduled appearance at the Helldorado Festival in Eindhoven, Netherlands. Ticketing info and all dates can be found through the band's website.

The band appears to have been laying the groundwork for their hiatus announcement in a previous post.

While speaking about a new deluxe double LP vinyl edition of Dark Rainbow, they commented in a rather reflective nature stating, "The Rattlesnakes have been a force of power for nearly ten years, and in that time each member of the band has had to navigate life and its many challenges while walking out onto the stage each night to perform and help the rest of the world navigate their own life challenges."

"We don’t always get the chance to slow down and appreciate the journey. Too busy exploding with emotion again and again every night like an athlete cursed to beat their personal best with every performance," they added.

"We decided it would be the perfect moment to document how far we have come. As a band, as performers, as people. The result is this record. Carefully recorded over the entirety of the first tour supporting the album Dark Rainbow. Thank you for letting us constantly shed our skin."

A History of Frank Carter + The Rattlesnakes

Frank Carter + the Rattlesnakes burst onto the scene in 2015 after Carter had served previous stints with Gallows and Pure Love. The singer and fellow co-founder Dean Richardson provided the foundation for the group, who became known for their highly energetic live sets and punk, hardcore and pop-infused rock tracks.

The band issued five studio albums, starting with 2015's Blossom and including 2017's Modern Ruin, 2019's End of Suffering, 2021's Sticky and 2024's Dark Rainbow. Their biggest songs include "Crowbar," "Lullaby," "Kitty Sucker," "Devil Inside Me," "I Hate You" and "Wild Flowers."