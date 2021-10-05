Frank Carter + Newcomer Cassyette Fire Up Blistering New Song ‘Off With His Head’
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are back with their brand of high energy attitude-filled rock, but for their latest song they've got a special guest taking things up an extra notch. British newcomer Cassyette matches Carter's energy, giving listeners a vibrant pairing that comes firing through your speakers with "Off With His Head."
Fittingly the song is accompanied by a live performance video, perfectly capturing the energy, bravado and stage presence that both musicians bring to the track. "Off With His Head" is the latest advance single from Carter and his band's fourth full-length album, Sticky, which is due Oct. 15.
The track itself serves as Carter's takedown of a patriarchal society. The singer shares, “Patriarchal society is a plague; it’s a pyramid scheme. It has strict regulations regarding who and how it benefits and is unique in its ability to oppress people at the exact same time it benefits them. ‘Off With His Head’ is a scathing generalized attack on trolls whose only joy in life is flexing their sixth-form grammar and Proud Boy mentality with the same smug tact as both sides of the fence in Good Will Hunting."
He continues, "The patriarchy is the worst because it enables all men to exist in a greater quality of life than all women and children, and while doing so, it also organizes the men into an untenable hierarchy that excludes a high percentage of men. Patriarchal society is designed to support apex predators.”
Get a closer look at the lyrics and video for "Off With His Head" below and if you like what you hear, the song is available via the platform of your choosing right here.
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes Featuring Cassyette, "Off With His Head" Lyrics
Good god your mouth is a gun
We are coming undone
Yeah your words they are bullets
You say push it
Then you pull it
Fucking prodigal son
We’re savaged to shreds
And Were better off dead
So off with his head
Off with his head
Off with his head
Lift your arms up to the sky
Pray to god before they shut your eyes
Pick the bones
Bleed them dry
Sing it from the heavens
Yeah the end is nigh
Off with his head
Off with his head
Off with his head
Because we're better off dead
You bow to no one
Like the atomic bomb
Yeah You’re a plague
You’re a mire
You’re A Ten floor fire
Watch the kids all run.
Lift your arms up to the sky
Pray to god before they shut your eyes
Pick the bones
Bleed them dry
Sing it from the heavens
Yeah the end is nigh
Off with his head
Off with his head
Off with his head
Get in your house
And go to sleep
Cos it ain’t safe out on the streets
And then they’re kicking down your door
And fucking shoot you in your sleep
Lift your arms up to the sky
Pray to god before they shut your eyes
Pick the bones
Bleed them dry
Sing it from the heavens
Yeah the end is nigh
Off with his head
Off with his head
Off with his head
Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes Featuring Cassyette, "Off With His Head"
As stated, "Off With His Head" will appear on the band's fourth full-length album, Sticky, a record produced by guitarist and co-founder Dean Richardson. The record has already yielded the singles "My Town"," "Go Get a Tattoo" and the title track. You can pre-order Sticky right here ahead of its Oct. 15 street date. And look for Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes returning to the road in early 2022. Dates can be found here.