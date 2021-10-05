Frank Carter + Newcomer Cassyette Fire Up Blistering New Song ‘Off With His Head’

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are back with their brand of high energy attitude-filled rock, but for their latest song they've got a special guest taking things up an extra notch. British newcomer Cassyette matches Carter's energy, giving listeners a vibrant pairing that comes firing through your speakers with "Off With His Head."

Fittingly the song is accompanied by a live performance video, perfectly capturing the energy, bravado and stage presence that both musicians bring to the track. "Off With His Head" is the latest advance single from Carter and his band's fourth full-length album, Sticky, which is due Oct. 15.

The track itself serves as Carter's takedown of a patriarchal society. The singer shares, “Patriarchal society is a plague; it’s a pyramid scheme. It has strict regulations regarding who and how it benefits and is unique in its ability to oppress people at the exact same time it benefits them. ‘Off With His Head’ is a scathing generalized attack on trolls whose only joy in life is flexing their sixth-form grammar and Proud Boy mentality with the same smug tact as both sides of the fence in Good Will Hunting."

He continues, "The patriarchy is the worst because it enables all men to exist in a greater quality of life than all women and children, and while doing so, it also organizes the men into an untenable hierarchy that excludes a high percentage of men. Patriarchal society is designed to support apex predators.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics and video for "Off With His Head" below and if you like what you hear, the song is available via the platform of your choosing right here.

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes Featuring Cassyette, "Off With His Head" Lyrics

Good god your mouth is a gun

We are coming undone

Yeah your words they are bullets

You say push it

Then you pull it

Fucking prodigal son We’re savaged to shreds

And Were better off dead

So off with his head

Off with his head

Off with his head Lift your arms up to the sky

Pray to god before they shut your eyes

Pick the bones

Bleed them dry

Sing it from the heavens

Yeah the end is nigh

Off with his head

Off with his head

Off with his head

Because we're better off dead You bow to no one

Like the atomic bomb

Yeah You’re a plague

You’re a mire

You’re A Ten floor fire

Watch the kids all run. Lift your arms up to the sky

Pray to god before they shut your eyes

Pick the bones

Bleed them dry

Sing it from the heavens

Yeah the end is nigh

Off with his head

Off with his head

Off with his head Get in your house

And go to sleep

Cos it ain’t safe out on the streets

And then they’re kicking down your door

And fucking shoot you in your sleep Lift your arms up to the sky

Pray to god before they shut your eyes

Pick the bones

Bleed them dry

Sing it from the heavens

Yeah the end is nigh

Off with his head

Off with his head

Off with his head

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes Featuring Cassyette, "Off With His Head"

As stated, "Off With His Head" will appear on the band's fourth full-length album, Sticky, a record produced by guitarist and co-founder Dean Richardson. The record has already yielded the singles "My Town"," "Go Get a Tattoo" and the title track. You can pre-order Sticky right here ahead of its Oct. 15 street date. And look for Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes returning to the road in early 2022. Dates can be found here.