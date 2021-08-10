Frank Carter Combines His Passions on the Rattlesnakes’ ‘Go Get a Tattoo’

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes on Tuesday (Aug. 10) released a tune that combines lead singer Frank Carter's love for music and tattooing in "Go Get a Tattoo."

The English musician, who carries several tattoos himself, owns and inks out of the London tattoo shop Rose of Mercy. His knack for the popular style of body modification excitedly informs "Go Get a Tattoo," which features contributions from the enigmatic performer known as Lynks. The buzzy rock anthem acts as the latest single from the Rattlesnakes' recently announced fourth album, Sticky, out Oct. 15.

Down toward the bottom of this post, watch the music video for "Go Get a Tattoo," read its lyrics and see the Sticky album artwork and tracklist.

"This song is a love letter to tattooing and how it's made me feel over the years," Carter says. "Without tattooing, I wouldn't be the person I am. It gives me a way to get closer to friends, family and fans, and provides intimate connections with people to create memories that can last lifetimes."

The rocker-inker continues, "I signed the lease for my first ever tattoo shop, Rose of Mercy, on Mar. 1, 2020. Within three weeks, we were closed, and I had no idea when we were going to open. I'm not sure if I ever truly took tattooing for granted — I'd like to think I've always had respect for it — but I do know that I won't ever take it for granted in the future. And when this global pandemic is over, I will be traveling more and tattooing constantly, as it's a gift and should be shared. So, if you are stuck in a rut or you need to mark a big moment, or you fancy a permanent change, or you just want to look cooler, look for the rose."

In April, the Rattlesnakes released the Joe Talbot-assisted "My Town," another Sticky song. Pre-order the album here and get tour dates on the band's website.

I can give it and receive it

But I don't wanna believe that

This is all that we are good for

I can love it I can leave it

But I don't wanna believe it

When you say that we are done for I can run

Or I can fight it

But it doesn't make it right

Why are you saying that we're no more Are you in or are you out?

All you're selling me is doubt

Am I not the answer you're looking for? Are you sure you don't look sure?

And we've been in this mess before Smash your TV

Burn the news

All they play is different ways

That we live and we lose

Smash your sadness

Go get a tattoo

We were born to win

Not born to lose It's 2AM, fuck it

I'm getting a tattoo

That shows I love all the same shit that you do

It's about time I tried something new

To stick and poke out my commitment issues

So ink me!

Hit me with the pen

I'm an artwork

Let the church say amen

Hey man

I won't say it again

My body is the canvas

You could be the pen Are you sure you don't look sure?

And we've been in this mess before

I can sing and I can dance

And it might be the only chance

To go outside and have a good time

I can sing it I can scream it

But I don't wanna believe that

This is gonna be the last line I want tequila on the rocks

I want the keys to all the locks

I never want a lockdown ever again

Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Sticky Album Art + Tracklisting

1. "Sticky"

2. "Cupid's Arrow"

3. "Bang Bang" (feat. Lynks)

4. "Take It to the Brink"

5. "My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)

6. "Go Get a Tattoo" (feat. Lynks)

7. "Off With His Head" (feat. Cassyette)

8. "Cobra Queen"

9. "Rat Race"

10. "Original Sin" (feat. Bobby Gillespie)