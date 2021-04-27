Frank Carter + Idles’ Joe Talbot Drop Fierce New Song ‘My Town’

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes are back, with an assist from Idles vocalist Joe Talbot on their driving and brutally frank new song "My Town" that serves as a stinging statement on the state of mental health in a pandemic world.

Carter, who has openly addressed his own mental health issues in the past, uses the examination of a town as a metaphor for the need to look inward and realize that our collective view on mental health could use some addressing after a difficult year.

"[It's] our collective mental health falling apart," says Carter, adding, “It’s easy to dissociate when it’s someone else’s problem but we are each responsible for keeping the streets clean, looking out for our fellow neighbors and acting with kindness and respect as we walk through life. We can look into this town and see the seedy underbelly, the dirt, the disdain, the undercurrent of hate and despair. And then we are reminded that ‘My Town’ looks just like yours, and no one gives a fuck at all and if we don’t start looking after ourselves soon then we are all going to be in big trouble.”

The song, produced by guitarist Dean Richardson, is a pedal-down rocker starting with a 1-2-3-4 propulsion into a high energy statement that gets its point across with steely precision and a killer beat.

"My Town" came about in 2020, shortly after the band had come off one of their best gigs at Alexandra Palace in London when the pandemic hit and forced everyone off the road. Feeling a renewed spirit, the band wanted to jump into the studio. But the obstacles of the past year eventually found their way into the music when they were finally able to record.

As for Talbot's guest turn, he was personally selected by Carter who became a fan of Idles after seeing them play live. "They had a tremendous effect on me," says Carter who reached out to Talbot about the song. Check out the lyrics and video below and if you like what you hear, "My Town" is available at this location.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes featuring Joe Talbot, "My Town" Lyrics

My town it looks like yours

Run down Worn out All shut doors

Broken windows Empty halls

Where No one gives a fuck at all

My town it looks like yours

Never rains it only pours

No man’s land of evil thoughts

Where no one gives a fuck at all YOU!

You don’t know why

You never talk about what’s deep inside

My town it looks like yours

We Hide those tears

Behind closed doors

We never talk about our fears

Don’t know why we’re living here

My town My town it looks like yours

Needles scattered on the floor

Body parts in bags in wheelie bins

My town it looks like yours

No one here can trust the law

You win the fight but lose the war YOU!

You don’t know why

You never talk about what’s deep inside

My town it looks like yours

We Hide those tears

Behind closed doors

Never talk about our fears

Don’t know why we’re living here

My town You let your dog shit on the street

You kick the roses with your feet

You punch each other in the teeth

You drink until you all fall down

You piss all over sacred ground

You hate yourselves

And YOU HATE ME YOU!

You don’t know why

You never talk about what’s deep inside

My town it looks like yours

We Hide those tears

Behind closed doors

We never talk about our fears

Don’t know why we’re living here

My town

Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes Featuring Idles' Joe Talbot, "My Town"