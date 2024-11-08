VOTE: Who Should Win the 2025 Best Metal Performance + Best Rock Album Grammys?

Which rock and metal Grammy nominees SHOULD have their name called on February 2, 2025? While the Recording Academy voting body will ultimately determine who takes home the Grammy gold, you, the listening public, can have your say right now!

We've got the nominees in what promises to be two of the more hotly contested categories. On the rock side, we're having you try to pick a winner from the Best Rock Album Category. It's there where you'll find albums from The Black Crowes, Fontaines D.C., Green Day, IDLES, Pearl Jam and The Rolling Stones.

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards (Silver Arrow)

Fontaines D.C. - Romance (XL)

Green Day - Saviors (Reprise)

Idles - Tangk (Partisan)

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter (Monkeywrench / Republic)

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds (Geffen)

Then on the metal side, there's the Best Metal Performance category that tends to get metalheads riled up. Given the selection of options who would you choose amongst Gojira, Judas Priest, Knocked Loose featuring Poppy, Metallica and Spritibox?

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)” - Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Manse (BMG)

“Crown of Horns’ - Judas Priest (Epic)

“Suffocate” - Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy (Pure Noise)

“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica (Blackened)

“Cellar Door” - Spiritbox (Pale Chord / Rise)

How Do I Vote?

Simply use the form below to rank each of the recordings that are nominated in the two categories. We're keeping this poll open until Grammy Eve on Feb. 1 to allow you to have time to have your say. So which of these nominated rock and metal offerings SHOULD take home the Grammy on Feb. 2? Let us know.