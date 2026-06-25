When it comes to live shows, the four members of Metallica are almost guaranteed to be on stage once their walk-up song, "The Ecstasy of Gold," finishes.

But despite their dependability, there have been times when Metallica have needed to call in some backup due to circumstances beyond their control. We found 13 different musicians who have served as emergency fill-ins for Metallica.

Metallica Members Who Have Missed Shows

According to archives available on Metallica's website, there is no record of Kirk Hammett or Robert Trujillo missing a show.

Lars Ulrich made it nearly 23 years before having to bow out of a headlining spot at the last minute during the 2004 Download Festival. Ulrich later said he had "an episode" on the airplane while traveling to the festival, but offered no further details.

The 62-year-old drummer has not missed a show since that night.

Why James Hetfield Missed Metallica Shows

The story is much different for James Hetfield. Injuries from a jet ski accident kept him off the stage for three shows during the 2000 Summer Sanitarium tour, leading to a host of musicians taking on his vocal and guitar parts.

On at least two other occasions, Hetfield has needed emergency fill-ins to take on his guitar parts due to injuries while he concentrated solely on vocals.

The first came in 1986 when he suffered a wrist injury following a reported skateboarding accident. Another guitar player was also brought in during Metallica's 1992 tour after Hetfield suffered severe burns following a pyrotechnics mishap while playing in Montreal.

Here is a look at 13 musicians who have covered for members of Metallica when they were unable to play during shows.