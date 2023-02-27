Roger Waters Concert Canceled After City Council Cites ‘Anti-Semitism’

Roger Waters upcoming show in Frankfurt, Germany has been cancelled. The onetime Pink Floyd frontman's solo show was called off with the city council alleging that the musician is "one of the world's most well-known antisemites" in their reasoning for canceling the gig.

The show was initially set for a May 28 date at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, but as the city council has 60 percent of the shares of the Festhalle venue, they were able to cancel the appearance. In advance of announcing their decision, they also submitted their plan to a judge.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the city council noted that the location was also used for the detention of 3,000 Jewish men who were arrested after Kristallnacht, between Nov. 9-10, 1938, in which Nazis attacked Jews and destroyed their property. The men were abused and later deported to concentration camps.

They also cited Waters' support of the BDS campaign that has called for a boycott of Israel as well as the pressure he has exerted on other artists not to perform in the country. They also made note of Waters' use of antisemitic imagery, including a balloon in the shape of a pig displaying the Star of David alongside other corporate logos.

While Waters did not directly comment on the cancellation, he did re-share a tweeted video featuring Dr. Ramzy Baroud, who addressed the city's decision to cancel the show. In it, Baroud alleges that Waters' support of Palestine was the real reason behind the cancellation. Waters simply tweeted, "Thanks Ramzy, you tell 'em my brother."

Waters' stance toward Israel has caused him pushback before. Earlier this month, David Gilmour's wife Polly Samson tweeted that the musician was "antisemetic to your rotten core," "misogynistic" and had some other choice words for the Waters. Gilmour then retweeted Samson's message with the comment, "Every word demonstrably true."

In 2019, Disturbed's David Draiman railed against Waters over the musician's support of the BDS campaign to boycott Israel.

"Don't get me wrong — I think that everybody can have an opinion, an educated opinion, criticizing any government on the face of the planet," the vocalist said at the time. "At the end of the day, whether you agree with all of the policies of the current Israeli government or not, you can't hold an entire nation and an entire people and an entire society liable."

As for Waters, Draiman added, "The man is so delusional, the man is so wrapped up in his own psychosis and his own hatred disguised as this quote-unquote BDS campaign...The man is a very sick man."

Waters has also faced backlash over some other political views as well, with a show in Poland being canceled last fall after he penned an open letter to Ukraine's first lady putting the blame on the country's "extreme nationalists" that led to the war with Russia. Waters has expressed that he thinks he's on a "kill list supported by the Ukrainian government" after sharing his views.

As for Waters' current touring, the musician is currently trekking through Europe. While the Frankfurt show has been canceled, he still has German dates in Hamburg, Cologne, Berlin and Munich in May.