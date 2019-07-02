Disturbed's David Draiman is not having it with Pink Floyd's Roger Waters lately. In a new interview with Israel's Met Al Metal, the frontman refers to Waters as "delusional" and "a very sick man."

At the beginning of June, Draiman spoke out about the BDS campaign against Israel. He cited Waters as an example of a music icon who supports the BDS by refusing to perform live in Israel. Disturbed are playing in the country for the first time tomorrow night (July 2), so the topic has come up in conversation again.

"Don't get me wrong — I think that everybody can have an opinion, an educated opinion, criticizing any government on the face of the planet," the vocalist begins. "At the end of the day, whether you agree with all of the policies of the current Israeli government or not, you can't hold an entire nation and an entire people and an entire society liable."

As for Waters, Draiman says, "The man is so delusional, the man is so wrapped up in his own psychosis and his own hatred disguised as this quote-unquote BDS campaign...The man is a very sick man."

"He performed [in Israel] and he made up stories about it — incorrect stories," he continues. "He tried to address the Israeli crowd and ask for peace and supposedly was met with negativity and boos, and whatever, and then they go ahead and show the video from the actual performance so many years ago, and the Israeli fans were cheering for peace."

According to the Disturbed singer, Waters defends dictators with socialist and communist regimes. "This is a guy who just celebrated getting a gift of a guitar from Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, for god's sake — one of the most brutal dictators in the world, who has been massacring his own people, starving his own people."

"I don't know what he did, drug-wise, during his life, but whatever he did fried a bunch of brain cells. The guy is not operating on all cylinders anymore," he concludes.

