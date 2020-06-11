Fulltone, a guitar effects pedal maker, is facing backlash after its owner posted offensive remarks about the civil unrest that erupted following the death of George Floyd. In response, musicians such as Blink-182's Mark Hoppus and retail chains such as Guitar Center have boycotted the company.

On June 2, Mike Fuller, the boutique pedal company's founder, took to the brand's official Facebook page to comment on the ongoing protests and demonstrations against police brutality. But the combative tone of the message quickly garnered negative reactions from Fulltone's followers, as Billboard reported.

"What is this like night 4 of looting with 100% impunity," Fuller wrote in the since-deleted Facebook post. "The pussy Mayor and Governor don't give a shit about small businesses, and it's never been more clear."

In a separate comment immediately following that message, the Fulltone founder added, "Ahh I feel better, and flushed out some prissy boys who were raised to pee sitting down. Now I'll delete." (Both remarks, while ultimately removed, were documented by users and can be seen toward the bottom of this post.)

Shortly thereafter, Guitar Center announced it would stop doing business with Fulltone. Before that, Hoppus said he was "[n]ever buying another Fulltone pedal and will find a good way to get rid of those I already own."

Other musicians also joined the call to boycott the company. The Indigo Girls shared that they would be "dumping" their Fulltone pedals. Jason Isbell suggested an alternative effects pedal company.

As alarming as Fuller's commentary was, so was his response to a customer that was widely circulated on social media. In it, the company head asks the user to sell their Fulltone products "because you don't deserve them."

The Fulltone founder did make an apology for his protest remarks, as Guitar World captured last week. However, it was also scrubbed from the company's Facebook outpost following a less than stellar reception.

In that statement, Fuller expressed regret "to anybody I've offended, and believe that anyone who abuses or harms another person should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, that includes cops."

Fulltone manufactures guitar effects pedals such as the OCD, Fulldrive and Octafuzz.