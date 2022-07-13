Funko Pop! Box Set for 30th Anniversary of Alice In Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Is Coming

In case you needed another reminder of how old you are, Alice in Chains' Dirt will be turning 30 this September. As part of the anniversary celebration, the rockers have teamed up with Funko Pop! for a special edition box set of the album.

After releasing figures of hundreds of musicians, Funko Pop! started creating deluxe editions to commemorate specific albums. For the Dirt version, the package comes with the album cover and a small non-playable record along with all four members of Alice in Chains who were a part of the record — Layne Staley, Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney and Mike Starr. Staley's figure in particular features pink hair and a matching goatee, while Kinney's has a top hat and sunglasses.

"This year marks the 30th anniversary of 'Dirt,' and we’re starting the celebrations early with our Funko 'Dirt' Pop! Collection," Alice wrote in a post sharing the collectible on their Instagram. Perhaps this means other honorary keepsakes will be announced in the next few months as well.

The set is going for about $60 and can be pre-ordered here now. It's expected to ship Nov. 30. See an image of the figures below.

Alice in Chains were the first of the major Seattle rock bands to experience commercial success in the early 1990s when their debut album Facelift landed in the Top 50 of the Billboard 200, but Dirt remains their most successful and critically-acclaimed release to date.

Toward the end of 2020, the legends announced a Facelift box set to salute its 30th anniversary, so we'll have to stay tuned and see what else they have in store for the Dirt milestone. Until then, you can catch Alice out on a tour with Breaking Benjamin and Bush, which kicks off Aug. 10. Get tickets here.