Gary Holt + Tye Trujillo Among ‘Strange ’80s 2′ Concert Additions, Joining Corey Taylor, Scott Ian + More
The calendar may read 2018, but for one night this fall an eclectic lineup of musicians will provide a musical time warp for the annual benefit concert known as Strange '80s. The inaugural event took place last fall and a number of the participants are returning for another go at some Reagan-era rock.
A group of musicians, comedians and cast members from some of TV's most binge-worthy series will take part in the unique evening, which is set for Oct. 12 at Los Angeles' Fonda Theater. While Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5, Sum 41's Deryck Whibley and Frank Zummo, Filter's Richard Patrick and Johnny Radtke and The Word Alive's Telle Smith had already been announced for this year's benefit, Slayer's Gary Holt, iotto's Tye Trujillo, Eagles of Death Metal's Jennie Vee, Stray Cats' Slim Jim Phantom, The Ataris' Kris Roe and comedians Dean Delray and Marc Maron have just been added to the bill.
Other members of the night's rotating musical lineup include No Doubt's Adrian Young, The Offspring's Noodles, Velvet Revolver's Dave Kushner, Sugarcult's Marko Desantis, OK Go's Dan Kanopka, Pearl Aday, Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman, Bowling for Soup's Jaret Reddick, N Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick and The Regrettes.
This year, 100 percent of the proceeds from the show will go to the 320 Changes Direction organization, which was founded after the death of Chester Bennington. The organization is designed to change the culture and conversation surrounding mental health issues.
For more information on Strange '80s 2 and to get tickets, head to the event website.
