The calendar may read 2018, but for one night this fall an eclectic lineup of musicians will provide a musical time warp for the annual benefit concert known as Strange '80s. The inaugural event took place last fall and a number of the participants are returning for another go at some Reagan-era rock.

This year, 100 percent of the proceeds from the show will go to the 320 Changes Direction organization, which was founded after the death of Chester Bennington. The organization is designed to change the culture and conversation surrounding mental health issues.

For more information on Strange '80s 2 and to get tickets, head to the event website.

