KISS' Gene Simmons has revealed his support of EDM and rap artists who may not be playing instruments or providing a vocal live. Simmons comments came during a recent guest appearance on The Adam Carolla Show podcast (as viewed below).

Why Gene Simmons Defends the Rap + EDM Live Experience

Within the discussion, Simmons began discussing a bit of what he's viewed so far of the currently in the works KISS avatars that were teased for future concert experiences at the band's final live show.

That led Carolla to take the discussion toward speaking about today's concert experiences. The host relayed going to concerts now with younger music fans who are seemingly accepting that performers aren't delivering a totally live show, lip-synching or playing without a live band while providing the concert entertainment.

Simmons responded in kind bringing up what he feels is a typical EDM concert experience. "Some of the biggest acts, they call them DJs. In my day, it was just a guy on radio playing hits. But you can play to 50,000 people. Swedish House Mafia and all that stuff,' said Simmons. "But the creative thing is done before. You work on the computer and get all that stuff and the beginning of the concert goes like this. You put your finger up to the sky - 'Alright here we go,' and you press a button and that's it. And then you're jumping up and down with everybody."

In speaking to Carolla, the KISS musician stated that those who take offense are missing one key thing.

"There are no more rules. And I wanna say something on behalf of EDM and rap and all that stuff. I don't have to understand it. The only thing that I care about is the experience of the audience. If they get off on it, even if it doesn't make sense to you, it doesn't matter. We just work here. We're in the business of making sure the audience gets off," explained Simmons.

Gene Simmons Past Thoughts on Rap

While Simmons made a case for the most important thing with rap and EDM shows being that "the audience gets off," that doesn't necessarily mean that he's a fan.

In 2016, the KISS musician told Rolling Stone, "I am looking forward to the death of rap. I'm looking forward to music coming back to lyrics and melody, instead of just talking. A song, as far as I'm concerned, is by definition lyric and melody … or just melody."

In the same interview, he later added, "Rap will die. Next year, 10 years from now, at some point, and then something else will come along. And all that is good and healthy."

His disdain for rap was back in the headlines later that year after N.W.A.'s MC Ren stated during the band's Rock Hall induction, "I want to say to Mr. Gene Simmons that hip-hop is here forever — get used to it."

Ice Cube also added, "The question is, ‘Are we rock ‘n’ roll?’ and I say ‘You g–damn right we rock ‘n’ roll!’ Rock ‘n’ roll is not an instrument — rock ‘n’ roll is not even a style of music. Rock ‘n’ roll is a spirit! A spirit that’s been going since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, heavy metal, punk rock, and, yes, hip-hop!”

Simmons returned fire on social media stating, "Respectfully-- let me know when Jimi Hendrix gets into the hip hop hall of fame. Then you'll have a point."

The KISS bassist's argument mirrored that of many rock fans over the years who took the "Rock" part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame name to be gospel. It became such an issue as more modern pop, rap and country artists got nominated for the Rock Hall that in 2023 the organization issued a new statement defining what "rock music" meant to them.

"Born from the collision of rhythm and blues, country and gospel, rock 'n' roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing," stated the Rock Hall, adding that it "celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all."

Gene Simmons Guests on The Adam Carolla Show