Gene Simmons has shared a statement on the death of co-founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

Frehley died earlier today (Oct. 16) at the age of 74.

In early September, the rocker was hospitalized after falling in the studio and shortly after he canceled his 2025 tour dates due to "ongoing medical issues." No further details were given until today when TMZ reported that Frehley suffered a brain bleed and was on life support.

Simmons, who played alongside Frehley for roughly 15 years between the guitarist's two tenures in KISS, has shared tribute to the late guitarist in a post on social media.

"Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace’s legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times," Simmons wrote.

"Sadder still, Ace didn’t live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Center Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!"

Variety also reports that a joint statement from Simmons and KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley has also been released. It goes,

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.

When Did Ace Frehley Play in KISS?

Frehley was a founding member of KISS, forming the band in 1973 with Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. Although he was more known for his guitar work, he sang lead on a handful of songs including "Shock Me," "Rocket Ride," "Hard Times" and a few others.

He left the group in 1982 and then rejoined again from 1996 until 2002, though he's made some appearances onstage with Simmons several times since then. In 2018, Frehley joined KISS for a few songs during a no-makeup acoustic set onboard the KISS Kruise.

They played a cover of The Rolling Stones' "2000 Man," Russ Ballad's "New York Groove" (further popularized by Ace), "Nothin' to Lose" and "Rock and Roll All Nite" [via Setlist.fm].

Loudwire sends our condolences to Frehley's loved ones and fans.

Rest In Peace, Spaceman.