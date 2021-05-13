KISS' Gene Simmons isn't shy about sharing his feelings regarding Iron Maiden's latest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub. After the English heavy metal pioneers again were passed over for induction on Wednesday (May 12), the KISS bassist-vocalist known as The Demon spoke up.

The six performers selected for the Rock Hall's Class of 2021 are Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Jay-Z, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner. As announced in February, nominees for induction included Iron Maiden plus the similarly snubbed Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls and Devo.

So what does the KISS rocker think about it?

"RR Hall of Fame is a sham not to include Maiden," Simmons tweeted with a link to a news article about the snub. "Disgusting!"

His co-vocalist bandmate in KISS, Paul Stanley, also chimed in on the matter. The guitarist added, "Regardless of whether it matters to them, Maiden not being in the [Rock Hall] of Fame is INSANITY. Regardless of who is writing in or not, the Committee must induct them. They have helped spawn an entire genre of music. What else do you need to do??"

Stanley previously shared more on the subject. And he knows what it's like to be snubbed by the Rock Hall. KISS became eligible for induction in 1999 but didn't make it in until 2014. Iron Maiden, one of metal's most influential acts and a worldwide live phenomenon, have been eligible for induction since 2005 but weren't officially nominated until 2020.

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris this week responded to the latest backlash over Iron Maiden's omission, musing of the outcome, "It's an interesting one because we do [celebrate metal]. We celebrate all forms of rock 'n' roll. They were nominated; we nominated Maiden, Judas Priest have been nominated, we put Def Leppard in."

There's always next year.