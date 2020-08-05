George Lynch: ‘It’s Inexcusable’ to Keep Lynch Mob Band Name

With Wicked Sensation Reimagined, it appears as though we are seeing the last release from George Lynch's longtime band Lynch Mob. In a new interview with Audio Ink Radio, the Dokken guitar vet revealed that while he still intends to record music moving forward, he's putting an end to usage of the "Lynch Mob" moniker.

When asked about future releases after the current reworked version of Lynch Mob's Wicked Sensation record, Lynch explained, "With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage.' We've created this bookend — answer to the first record."

He continued, "The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on."

"I'm not gonna tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name," he added. "I'll probably still play with some of the same people; we'll just call it something else."

Lynch revealed he currently has plans concerning the fourth studio album from KXM, his band with Dug Pinnick and Ray Luzier. He's also got an instrumental album in the works, as well as a covers project called Heavy Hitters with his old Dokken bandmate Jeff Pilson. Meanwhile, Lynch Mob's run will come to an end with Wicked Sensation Reimagined on Aug. 28 via Rat Pak Records.

Lynch Mob formed in 1989, releasing eight studio albums over the next three decades. Over the years, Lynch remained the lone constant in an ever-changing lineup.