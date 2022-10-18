George Lynch Playing Shows Under Lynch Mob Again After Once Saying Name Was ‘Inexcusable’

Guitarist George Lynch has resumed using the Lynch Mob name while touring after previously announcing plans to retire it due to racial insensitivity.

Back in 2020, the musician explained that he had planned to retire the group's name for multiple reasons. "With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage.' We've created this bookend — answer to the first record," he explained to Audio Ink Radio, as the band was supporting the 30th anniversary of their debut record Wicked Sensation."

"The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on. I'm not gonna tour anymore with that name or put out any more records with that name," he added. "I'll probably still play with some of the same people; we'll just call it something else."

In a separate interview with Metal Express Radio, Lynch also cited the changing lineup of the band as another reason it was time for a change. The band has fallen apart so many times, I can't even count. And it was just, like, 'No more Oni {Logan], no more Brian Tichy, no more this guy, no more that guy. Oh, great. Now what do I do?' It's, like, 'Okay, build another band from scratch, call it Lynch Mob ?' No. How about just build something new? It gives me a lot more freedom to basically play anything I want live… I can go out and play everything from my catalog — new, old, covers, jams, you name it, and go deep and have fun and change it up every night."

Then, in 2021, he revealed his new lineup of musicians utilizing the moniker Electric Freedom. But, as Lynch has returned to the road in 2022, it appears he's reclaimed the Lynch Mob moniker.

Following a recent show in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Lynch posted video and commented, "Super fun and intense show tonight in santa fe nm," with hashtags for #lynchmob, #dokken, #buffaloruncasino and #jimmydanda.

Lynch and his current lineup of drummer Jimmy D'Anda, Jaron Gulino and singer Gabriel Colon also recently utilized the Lynch Mob name while playing at the Sugar Creek Casino in Hinton, Oklahoma, per Metal Sludge TV.

In addition, Gulino recently posted a teaser for the Buffalo Thunder show in Santa Fe, showcasing the band name Lynch Mob supporting Dokken, as seen below. And the Emerald Theatre has been teasing a January 28 show celebrating "the return of Lynch Mob," so it appears the band name is back.