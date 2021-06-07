George Lynch Reveals New Touring Band Name, Joins Dokken Onstage

George Lynch has moved on from using the Lynch Mob name and he officially debuted a new moniker for his solo band during a weekend festival where he also dropped in for a guest spot with Dokken. The new name is Electric Freedom.

Back in April, Lynch revealed he was toying with the idea of calling his band George Lynch and the New West as it was a moniker he'd been kicking around since the '80s, but apparently he ultimately decided against it as Electric Freedom was introduced over the weekend at the Live United Live Music Festival in Sunbury, Pa.

Just ahead of the performance, the new name was tipped by Bulletboys drummer who played with Lynch at the festival as part of Electric Freedom. The group played as a trio with Whitesnake vet Michael Devin on bass.

The need for a new name came about in 2020 as Lynch decided to retire the Lynch Mob moniker. He explained at the time that a combination of reworking an early album combined with the problematic nature of the name in modern society influenced the decision. "With everything going on right now in the world, it was really sort of an epiphany moment. I just kind of woke up and said, 'You know, I think with this record, this is our swan song. I think this would be a good place to exit the stage.' We've created this bookend — answer to the first record," stated Lynch.

He continued, "The name itself, of course, has always been problematic, and now it's inexcusable to keep the name. So, things have just sort of all conspired. A lot of different events triangulated to this point where it just makes sense on every single level to just let it go and wrap it up with and nice neat bow with this record and move on."

Meanwhile, Electric Freedom wasn't Lynch's only musical appearance of the weekend. He reunited onstage with Dokken to play a trio of songs. You can see fan-filmed footage of "Kiss of Death," "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth and Nail" below.

There's the possibility of more Lynch appearances with Dokken as Dokken's recently updated tour dates shows Lynch supporting two August dates in Texas, an October show in Illinois and two December dates at the Whisky-a-gogo in Hollywood.

Dokken With George Lynch, "Kiss of Death"

Dokken With George Lynch, "When Heaven Comes Down"

Dokken With George Lynch, "Tooth and Nail"