Ghost Fans Are Making Custom Valentine’s Day Greetings Based on the Band
Ghost fans with graphic design skills have found a niche in making Ghost Valentine's Day greetings based on the theatrical heavy rock band and its foreboding figurehead, Papa Emeritus IV AKA Tobias Forge. For Valentine's Day 2023, many of the colorful meme cards are appearing on Twitter.
As users share them on their feeds, the Ghost-themed visual gags work their way through social media, giving fans across platforms a chance to see some often erotic Ghost fan art. If you're a Ghost-head, do you want to see some of the fan-made spoofs? It may be more than you bargained for.
Ghost's latest album, Impera, came out last year. After its release, Ghost's "Mary on a Cross" went viral on TikTok, exposing the band to more fans. Subsequently, the group released a video for the track.
Still feeling romantic? See some of the inventive (and suggestive) Ghost Valentine's Day greetings below. Ghost's "RE-IMPERATOUR" kicks off later this year. See the dates underneath. Get Ghost tickets here.
Ghost Fan Valentines Day Greetings on Twitter
Ghost 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.
Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live
Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amp.
Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.
Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.
Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion
Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.
Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr
Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Amp.
Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.
Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ Pavilion
Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp.
Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ Heritage Park
Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.
Sept. 2 – Woodlands, Texas @ Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.
Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ Music Factory Pavilion
Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick
Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum