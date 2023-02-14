Ghost fans with graphic design skills have found a niche in making Ghost Valentine's Day greetings based on the theatrical heavy rock band and its foreboding figurehead, Papa Emeritus IV AKA Tobias Forge. For Valentine's Day 2023, many of the colorful meme cards are appearing on Twitter.

As users share them on their feeds, the Ghost-themed visual gags work their way through social media, giving fans across platforms a chance to see some often erotic Ghost fan art. If you're a Ghost-head, do you want to see some of the fan-made spoofs? It may be more than you bargained for.

Ghost's latest album, Impera, came out last year. After its release, Ghost's "Mary on a Cross" went viral on TikTok, exposing the band to more fans. Subsequently, the group released a video for the track.

Still feeling romantic? See some of the inventive (and suggestive) Ghost Valentine's Day greetings below. Ghost's "RE-IMPERATOUR" kicks off later this year. See the dates underneath. Get Ghost tickets here.

Ghost Fan Valentines Day Greetings on Twitter

Ghost 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Aug. 2 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

Aug. 5 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live

Aug. 7 – West Valley City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

Aug. 8 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amp.

Aug. 11 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp.

Aug. 12 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Amp.

Aug. 14 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

Aug. 16 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Aug. 18 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 19 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Ctr

Aug. 20 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Amp.

Aug. 22 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.

Aug. 23 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ Pavilion

Aug. 24 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp.

Aug. 29 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ Heritage Park

Aug. 30 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Aug. 31 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Amp.

Sept. 2 – Woodlands, Texas @ Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 3 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Sept. 5 – Irving, Texas @ Music Factory Pavilion

Sept. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Forum