Nearly five years after a catastrophic bus crash, The Ghost Inside have finally released a new song and announced a new album. The triumphant new song directly addresses the crash along with the long recovery process for multiple band members.

“At long last we want to share the first single from our next album. This song is called ‘Aftermath.’ It is a tribute to the community that supported us, stood by us, and raised us from the ashes,” the band writes. “This album is called The Ghost Inside. It is proof positive that the strong survive and the beat does go on. Watch the video for Aftermath and preorder the album at theghostinside.com Available everywhere June 5. #TGIForever

Speaking about the new music, bassist Jim Riley commented: “We went into the writing process knowing full well that every song and every lyric would be influenced by what we’ve been through, but we tried our best for them to be relatable to everyone. With 'Aftermath' we let it be much more personal — this one is us telling OUR story. So when it was time to choose a first song to share with the world, it felt right for it to be 'Aftermath'. It allows anyone that listens into our world, but it also lets us put final punctuation on that chapter of our lives.

"'Aftermath' is a total catharsis for us," he continues. "We let it all out in the song so that it’s not bottled up inside us anymore and we can heal and move on, since after all, the beat goes on.”

The music video for “Aftermath” features news footage of the crash, which killed their bus driver along with the driver of the other vehicle. Fit For an Autopsy’s Will Putney produced, engineered, mixed and mastered the new album, while A Day to Remember singer Jeremy McKinnon co-produced.

“Aftermath” Lyrics

Running around in circles and I’m heading nowhere fast

Because more was said in silence then I could ever say in this song

So how many times must I beat my head against a wall

Before I finally breakthrough? Is this where it ends? Can I be myself ever again?

The sights and sounds, the rise and the fall

It all played out with my life on pause

This is where it ends - I will not stay silent ever again

The sights and sounds, the rise and the fall

I’ll find my way after all I don’t have it in me to sing of defeat

Triumph over tragedy For all the demons that follow me around

It’s time I put you six feet deep underground

It’s time to put you six feet deep underground Is this where it ends? Can I be myself ever again?

The sights and sounds, the rise and the fall

It all played out with my life on pause

This is where it ends - I will not stay silent ever again

The sights and sounds, the rise and the fall

I’ll find my way after all The beat goes on

Yeah, and the beat goes on Foundations that could never break

Was moving forward a mistake?

Or is that me pretending?

What happened to my happy ending? Foundations that could never break

Was moving forward a mistake?

Or is that me pretending?

What happened to my happy ending? Today I woke up to a brand new me

I know I can’t rewrite history

Yesterday is gone

And I’m ready for what tomorrow brings The beat goes on

The beat goes on

Yesterday is gone

but the beat goes on

The Ghost Inside’s long-awaited self-titled album will become available June 5 via Epitaph. Welcome back and congratulations, boys.

The Ghost Inside, "Aftermath"

Track-listing for the Ghost Inside's Self-Titled Album

01. 1333

02. Still Alive

03. The Outcast

04. Pressure Point

05. Overexposure

06. Make Or Break

07. Unseen

08. One Choice

09. Phoenix Rise

10. Begin Again

11. Aftermath

The artwork for the new record is made up of pictures of fan tattoos, which you can see below: