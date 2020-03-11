Glenn Danzig has detailed two intimate, upcoming performances surrounding the release of the rocker's long-awaited Danzig Sings Elvis album of Elvis Presley cover songs. The Danzig and Misfits frontman hinted at the lounge-style events last month when Danzig Sings Elvis finally received a firm release date.

At that time, Danzig's website noted that the musician wanted "to capture an old Vegas night club atmosphere" for the pair of exclusive shows. But while neither performance will occur in Las Vegas itself, the "Glenn Danzig Does Elvis" shows will descend on both Los Angeles and San Francisco this spring.

As outlined on Facebook late Tuesday (March 10), the latter of the two events will take over the Grand Ballroom at L.A.'s historic Roosevelt Hotel on April 22. Tickets for the show, which go on sale this Friday (March 13), will cost fans $165.90 a pop, per the event's ticketing webpage.

The L.A. gig promises an "intimate seated live concert accompanied by pianist and a nightclub-style band." Before that, the first performance will occur at San Francisco's Bimbo's 365 Club on April 17, the release date of Danzig Sings Elvis. Specific ticket information for that show has yet to emerge.

Then, come this summer, Danzig's namesake metal act will get back to rocking as usual. Before the band's stateside return August 15 at the Psycho Las Vegas festival, Danzig will embark on a slew of European concerts. See those dates after the Danzig Sings Elvis dates down toward the bottom of this post.

"Glenn Danzig Does Elvis" Spring 2020 U.S. Tour Dates

April 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365 Club

April 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom

Danzig Summer 2020 World Tour Dates

July 31 – Szekesfehervar, Hungary @ Fezen Festival

Aug. 1 – Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

Aug. 2 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Volkhaus

Aug. 4 – Cophenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

Aug. 5 – Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

Aug. 7 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk

Aug. 8 – Hildesheim, Germany @ Mera Luna Festival

Aug. 9 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schachthof

Aug. 15 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Psycho Las Vegas