Godflesh singer-guitarist Justin Broadrick has started laying the groundwork for the performing and recording end to his band after undergoing significant abdominal surgery this past month.

In a new post on his Instagram account, Broadrick shared a photo of himself resting in a hospital bed. He revealed that three weeks ago he underwent significant open abdominal surgery for an inguinal hernia and that he's been ordered to stop his way or performing or risk additional health issues moving forward.

"If I continue to perform and shout/scream as I do with Godflesh, then I am at high risk for more hernias, and blowing out my abdominal wall entirely," said the singer in his posting. "Godflesh live ended the day of my surgery and upon the surgeon making this statement."

That said, Broadrick revealed that he's in the process of working on two final albums that will conclude Godflesh's recording career. But he does intend to continue working with his other bands Jesu and JK Flesh, neither of which involve screaming, shouting or the physical demand that Godflesh required.

His full statement on the matter can be read below:

I’ve dreaded sharing this news, partly due to the threat of

insensitive and/or negative comments, combined simply with the general anxiety of it all, I am also exhausted but I’ve left comments on. So, 3 weeks ago I had significant open abdominal surgery for a inguinal hernia that was close to an emergency. I am still in shock from the process, and as someone with diagnosed Autism and C-PTSD,

open surgery is absolutely debilitating, not that it is easier for anyone of course. I had a huge hernia, and for it to be repaired, I had to endure a 6 inch incision in my groin. This unfortunately was not keyhole surgery. I have a very weak abdominal wall, which at being 57 yrs old this year, is not going to improve. If I continue to perform and shout/scream as I do with Godflesh, then I am at high risk for more hernias, and blowing out my abdominal wall entirely. Godflesh live ended the day of my surgery and upon the surgeon making this statement. I am now just about walking freely, but with little pace, albeit extremely carefully. The full healing process is approximately 6 months. Fortunately, my other projects do not require screaming/shouting nor a physically demanding performance; jesu and JK FLESH shows remain. I have been mixing, what will be the penultimate GODFLESH album — DECAY — for release on Relapse in hopefully July/Aug, mixes are being completed imminently. The album is basically done. I’ve had the final GODFLESH studio album written, for almost a year and half now, that will be recorded and completed late 2026. After that there will continue to be GODFLESH dub albums, live albums and so on, but no new studio releases nor performances. In the near future, a new solo project will emerge, further exploring the parameters of heavy/ugly music, featuring my guitars and electronics and of course vocals, but

NOT shouted vocals! Regarding GODFLESH in Athens, Gr, please contact the promotion for details, etc. There will be an official announcement via my agency/management regarding this

ASAP. Thank you for your understanding. Take care out there. Justin

Justin Broadrick's History With Godflesh

Justin Broadrick and B.C. Green have been the foundation of the group since its inception. Broadrick joined Fall of Because as their drummer after initially organizing a concert for the group. Eventually the group rebranded themselves as Godflesh and by 1988 they issued their first self-titled EP.

READ MORE: Two Extreme Metal Guitarists Made Rolling Stone's 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time List

Over the course of their history, Godflesh have recorded nine studio albums and six EPs along with three remix albums and three live albums. The two new albums that Broadrick spoke of would bring the total to 11 studio albums and one of those records, Decay, is tentatively on schedule for a late summer release according to Broadrick's message.

As for Jesu, he started his history with that group in 2004 and his JK Flesh solo project has been putting out records since 2012.

Check out more of the top industrial rock and metal bands of all time below.