A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money to benefit Scott 'Fozzy' O'Hare, Queensryche's former tour manager of 16 years, after he suffered a series of strokes over the summer, which have left him with "severely impaired" vision and without the ability to walk.

The crowdfunding campaign organizer is listed as Pamela Moore, who was a guest singer on Queensryche's Operation: Mindcrime song "Suite Sister Mary." In an effort to help the O'Hare family, of which Fozzy is described as the sole provider, she is aiming to raise $25,000 to help with household bills, food and mounting medical costs.

In a Facebook update on Fozzy's health in late August, Moore explained the long-serving Queensryche tour manager visited the emergency room on Aug 16 and has since been moved to a rehab center where he was undergoing "constant therapy to overcome his left side paralysis" and noted that, at the time, his vision was "massively blurry" as well.

The full GoFundMe descriptions reads as follows:

My name is Pamela Moore. I am doing this fundraiser for my dear friend, Fozzy (Scott O'Hare). Fozzy has suffered severe, multiple strokes and is not able to walk at this time. His vision is severely impaired as well. Fozzy is the sole provider for his household and is not able to work until he recovers, if he ever does. He feels pressure that he cannot provide for his family and I'd rather have him not feel that stress, and concentrate on getting better because his road to recovery will truly be a long one. I don't wish for him to experience this added worry for his family, how they are going to live or future income. He absolutely needs our love and prayers, but they also need help with household bills, food and mounting medical costs. Fozzy has always been a very hard working man, always there to help his family and dear friends... now he needs our help. If you feel so inclined, please donate. Anything helps... Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

To make a donation to benefit the O'Hare family, visit the GoFundMe page.

Loudwire wishes Fozzy a quick and full recovery and sends our love to the O'Hare family.