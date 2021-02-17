Gojira Drop Crushing New Song, Announce Seventh Studio Album

Gojira have just announced their highly anticipated new album, Fortitude. The fresh record from France’s greatest metal band will be released April 30, with its first single, “Born for One Thing,” available to stream right now.

Fortitude will be Gojira’s first album since releasing the massive Magma in 2016. Over the summer in 2020, the group released an animated video for the standalone track “Another World.”

Perhaps in a nod to From Mars to Sirius, a massive animal starts off “Born for One Thing,” but instead of whales, a sound resembling the majestic siren of an elephant sets the mood for Gojira’s newest single.

“We have to practice detaching ourselves from everything, beginning with actual things,” vocalist / guitarist Joe Duplantier says of the new song’s anti-consumerist message, which was partially inspired by the Tibetan and Thai philosophers he read in his youth back in France. “Own less possessions, and give what you don’t need away, because one day we’ll have to let everything go, and if we don’t, we’ll just become ghosts stuck between dimensions.”

Joe Duplantier also created the album art for Fortitude, which can be seen below.

Gojira, "Born for One Thing"

Watch the video for “Born for One Thing” above and check out the album art and track listing for Fortitude below. To pre-order Fortitude, click here.

Gojira, Fortitude Artwork + Track Listing

Roadrunner

“Born For One Thing”

“Amazonia”

“Another World”

“Hold On”

“New Found”

“Fortitude”

“The Chant”

“Sphinx”

“Into The Storm”

“The Trails”

“Grind”