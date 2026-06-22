Goose Honor Fan Who Died in Fall at New York Concert

Goose paid tribute Sunday (June 21) to Paul Kueker, a fan who traveled from Connecticut to catch the band at their Saturday show (June 20) who tragically fell to his death at the group's Madison Square Garden performance in New York City.

The group opted to lead the crowd in a 15-second moment of silence while also dedicating their Sunday show to the fan.

What Goose Said About the Fan Who Died at Their Madison Square Garden Show

In a post that went up after their Saturday performance, the band shared on their social media, "We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."

A second post followed with the band elaborating, "We are all reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show. Getting off stage to learn that news was devastating for us and our crew and we cannot imagine how some of you left the show feeling last night. We want to make all our fans and friends aware of some resources available to them," the band offered before reeling off both local and national hotline numbers to reach counselors.

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They also added, "Today's show in Central Park will go on as planned. We considered whether or not we were going to play and came to the decision that the best thing we can do right now is bring our community together, lean on one another and offer a space for healing. So let's be kind to each other tonight and remember our friend."

The group also revealed that a fund was being set up for those affected by the tragedy and the proceeds from the Central Park show would be donated.

Still shaken by the incident, The New York Post reports that Goose's Peter Anspach told the Central Park crowd, "Just want to take a moment to address some of the tragic events that happened at last night’s show and extend our deepest condolences to Paul, his family, his friends and everyone who was affected by what happened."

"In moments like this, you realize life is so fragile and we’re so lucky to have an incredible community here around us. Everybody, if you’re struggling with something, please don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody in your life or send us a message. Please. We got to help each other out. That’s why we’re here. People are meant to talk and be with people,” he concluded.

What Happened With the Fan at Goose's Madison Square Garden Show?

The New York Police Department released a statement to the New York Post that read, "At approximately 9:51PM inside Madison Square Garden, officers observed a 51-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive."

The accident reportedly occurred between breaks in Goose's two sets for the evening. The fan fell from "an elevated position" into Section 102. Officials on hand roped off the area in which the incident occurred and relocated fans to alternate seating.

Per the New York Daily News, Kueker had attended the show with his wife as an early 25th wedding anniversary celebration. He had left his seat to find a restroom and reportedly fell from a spot on the third level of the venue.

Goose are currently touring in support of their latest album, Big Modern!. The trek is expected to continue Tuesday and Wednesday (June 23-24) with a two-night stand at Charleston's Firefly Distillery. All dates and ticketing information can be found via their website.