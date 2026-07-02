7 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (June 26 – July 2, 2026)

7 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (June 26 – July 2, 2026)

Jeff Hahne, Getty Images, Ben Gabbe, Getty Images, Miikka Skaffari, Getty Images

It's a relatively light week for new tour announcements given the upcoming holiday. So let's run through the best of what has been announced over the last week.

Leading the way this week is a new fall run for veteran alterna-rockers Dinosaur. Jr, who will be hitting the road in October and November with dates across the U.S.

This week also brings us an October trek for Lords of Acid, who've been playing with Carla Harvey as their vocalist.

And we also get a new batch of headline dates for. death metal merchants Obituary surrounding their support shows for Megadeth.

And this week, we also got a festival announcement complete with a lineup for the RPM Festival in Massachusetts and the full performance lineup for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Agriculture

agriculture in 2026
Photo by Olivia Crumm

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 24
Support Acts: Uniform, Pure Hex
Ticketing Info

Dinosaur Jr.

dinosaur jr's j mascis
Ben Gabbe, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 7 
Support Acts: Stef Chura
Ticketing Info

Dwarves

dwarves in 2026
Earshot Media

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 20
Support Acts: The Exploited, Total Chaos
Ticketing Info

Fabrio Frizzi

fabrio frizzi
C Squared

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: See Other Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026

Lords of Acid

carla harvey
TAG Publicity

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 31
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

Obituary

obituary
Photo Credit: Tim Hubbard

Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 4
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Pallbearer

pallbearer in 2025
Photo credit: Dan Almasy

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 25
Support Acts: Slowhole, Ordh
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

crowd surfers at sonic temple 2026
Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures

* The RPM Fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sept. 4-6 at the Millers Falls Rod & Gun Club in Montague, Massachusetts. This year's lineup features High on Fire, Monolord, Whores, The Dwarves, Khemmis, Acid Witch, Dopethrone, Ecstatic Vision, Squid Pisser, Phantom, Void, Graveripper and more.
Ticketing Info

* The full performance lineup has been finalized for the 86th annual Sturgis Rally. Lainey Wilson, YUNGBLUD, Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Lee Roth, Halestorm, Skillet, P.O.D., Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Collective Soul, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Fuel, Hairball, The Iron Maidens, Ultra4 USA Racing, Sturgis Battle of the Bands winner New Damage, Cordell Winter, Cönaxx, Van Zeppelin, Devon Worley Band, STIL RUNNIN, Big Skillet, Jake Stringer, Rat Salad, DJ Hulio and DJ VIP Rob will be among the entertainment at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Ticketing Info

Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

 

Filed Under: Dinosaur Jr., Dwarves, Lords of Acid, Obituary, Pallbearer, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News

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