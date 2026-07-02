It's a relatively light week for new tour announcements given the upcoming holiday. So let's run through the best of what has been announced over the last week.

Leading the way this week is a new fall run for veteran alterna-rockers Dinosaur. Jr, who will be hitting the road in October and November with dates across the U.S.

This week also brings us an October trek for Lords of Acid, who've been playing with Carla Harvey as their vocalist.

And we also get a new batch of headline dates for. death metal merchants Obituary surrounding their support shows for Megadeth.

And this week, we also got a festival announcement complete with a lineup for the RPM Festival in Massachusetts and the full performance lineup for the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Agriculture

Photo by Olivia Crumm agriculture in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 29 - Nov. 24

Support Acts: Uniform, Pure Hex

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Dinosaur Jr.

Ben Gabbe, Getty Images dinosaur jr's j mascis

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 7

Support Acts: Stef Chura

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Earshot Media dwarves in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 20

Support Acts: The Exploited, Total Chaos

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Fabrio Frizzi

C Squared fabrio frizzi

Tour Dates: Sept. 23 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: None listed.

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READ MORE: See Other Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026

Lords of Acid

TAG Publicity carla harvey

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 31

Support Acts: None Listed.

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Obituary

Photo Credit: Tim Hubbard obituary

Tour Dates: July 24 - Aug. 4

Support Acts: None listed.

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Photo credit: Dan Almasy pallbearer in 2025

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - Sept. 25

Support Acts: Slowhole, Ordh

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures crowd surfers at sonic temple 2026

* The RPM Fest will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sept. 4-6 at the Millers Falls Rod & Gun Club in Montague, Massachusetts. This year's lineup features High on Fire, Monolord, Whores, The Dwarves, Khemmis, Acid Witch, Dopethrone, Ecstatic Vision, Squid Pisser, Phantom, Void, Graveripper and more.

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* The full performance lineup has been finalized for the 86th annual Sturgis Rally. Lainey Wilson, YUNGBLUD, Megadeth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Lee Roth, Halestorm, Skillet, P.O.D., Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Collective Soul, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Fuel, Hairball, The Iron Maidens, Ultra4 USA Racing, Sturgis Battle of the Bands winner New Damage, Cordell Winter, Cönaxx, Van Zeppelin, Devon Worley Band, STIL RUNNIN, Big Skillet, Jake Stringer, Rat Salad, DJ Hulio and DJ VIP Rob will be among the entertainment at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota.

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Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.