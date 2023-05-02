Legendary Canadian Singer Gordon Lightfoot Has Died at 84

Legendary folk-rock singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at the age of 84. The musician passed Monday evening (May 1) in Toronto, where he had been hospitalized recently.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm that Gordon Meredith Lightfoot has passed away," read a statement posted to Lightfoot's social media account. "Gordon died peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30PM at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. He died of natural causes. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife Kim Hasse, six children– Fred, Ingrid, Eric, Galen, Miles and Meredith, as well as several grandchildren."

Lightfoot was born in Orillia, Ontario on Nov. 17, 1938. As a child, his parents recognized his musical talent early and by fourth grade he was making his first public appearance singing "Too Ra Loo Ra Loo Rai" over the school's public address system. Lightfoot continued to pursue music as a teenager, learning piano and teaching himself to play drums. In 1958, he moved to California to pursue music education in jazz composition and orchestration at Hollywood's Westlake College of Music. In his early career, he wrote, arranged and recorded commercial jingles.

Eventually returning to Canada, he performed with the Singin' Swingin' Eight and the Gino Silvi Singers, before venturing out on his own with his first two singles in 1962. "(Remember Me) I'm the One" earned him his first radio hit, climbing to No. 3 on CHUM radio in 1962.

Over the course of his career, Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums, with the most recent being 2020's Solo record. He earned a string of hits in the '70s including "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," "Sundown," "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Carefree Highway" amongst others.

The accolades were many for Lightfoot, who was made a Companion of the Order of Canada in 2023. He also received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award in 1997 and was presented the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. That same year he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He received 16 Juno Awards (the Canadian equivalent to the Grammy) and was nominated for five Grammy Awards. He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986 and in 2022 he was granted to the Golden Plate Award at the American Academy of Achievement.

As news of Lightfoot's passing spread Monday night, musical peers and members of the music media began to weigh in on the death of the singer.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote, "We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time."

"He sat on top of the mountain. He shared what he saw. For so many around the world, they knew our stories because of him. Rest in peace Gord. Golden forever," wrote Canadian media personality George Stroumboulopoulos.

Singer Bryan Adams noted, "This one is really hard to write. Once in a blue moon you get to work and hang out with one of the people you admired when you were growing up. I was lucky enough to say Gordon was my friend and I'm gutted to know he's gone. The world is a lesser place without him. I know I speak for all Canadians when I say: thank you for the songs Gordon Lightfoot. Bless your sweet songwriting heart, RIP dear friend. #gordonlightfoot"

See additional tributes below:

Revisit some of Gordon Lightfoot's most well known musical works below.

Gordon Lightfoot, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald"

Gordon Lightfoot, "Sundown"

Gordon Lightfoot, "If You Could Read My Mind"

Gordon Lightfoot, "Carefree Highway"