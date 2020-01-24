Green Day, AWOLNATION to Perform at NHL All-Star Weekend

The NHL's All-Star weekend festivities will have a decidedly rock feel to them, as AWOLNATION have just joined a performance lineup that also includes Green Day.

AWOLNATION's Aaron Bruno will be on hand to perform during the NHL All-Star Game's player introduction and will be seen on the NBC telecast airing this Saturday (Jan. 25) from St. Louis's Enterprise Center.

The news comes as AWOLNATION are ramping up promotion for their Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders album, due April 24. The album has already generated the current single "The Best," as well as the new songs "California Halo Blue" and the newly released "Mayday!! Fiesta Fever."

AWOLNATION join the previously announced Green Day, who will continue their association with the NHL by performing at this year's All-Star Game. The group will play at 5PM at 14th and Market Street for a free performance open to the public. Green Day will then make their way indoors where they'll perform during the second intermission of the NHL All-Star Game.

"Our partnership with Green Day goes to a whole new level with this performance," said Steve Mayer, NHL Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President. "This one will be unlike anything we have ever done at the League as we are featuring the band as they perform both inside and outside Enterprise Center. Throw in a few fireworks over the St. Louis Arch and we hope to put together a memorable production for hockey fans and fans of Green Day."

Green Day are building up to the Feb. 7 street date of their new album, Father of All ..., which features the title track released last fall and the newly issued song "Oh Yeah."

In addition to Green Day and AWOLNATION, O.A.R. will headline tonight's (Jan. 24) Enterprise All-Star Friday Night festivities prior to the All-Star Skills competition.