Green Day Start Six-Song Subway Station Set in Disguise, Play Two Covers

The travel home can be a hassle, but some New York denizens got a treat as they traveled the subway Tuesday night (Jan. 16) as Green Day turned up for an impromptu six-song performance at the Rockefeller Center subway train station stop as part of a surprise set taped for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Word that Green Day might be doing something in New York started to spread during the day, first with a tease that they had something in store for The Tonight Show and later with a social media post that noted a subway train stop location.

But even with the cat out of the bag somewhat, Green Day still did their best to keep up a sense of mystery. As fans gathered at the spot of the supposed set, the band members emerged in disguise from a train wearing long hair wigs, fake beards and mustaches, coats and hats and sunglasses, seemingly just trying to fit in with the crowd as they sauntered over to their instruments and started to play. The group even opted to start with a cover so as not to totally give it away, performing Bad Company's "Feel Like Makin' Love" before revealing their true identities to the gathered audience.

In total, the band played a six-song set, as fans mobbed around them with many trying to record the experience on their phones. Some of the best footage from the performance can be seen below. As this was in association with The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon also came down and accompanied the band on tambourine, joining them on the classic "American Idiot."

The group also performed the fan favorite "Basket Case," as well as the new songs "Look Ma, No Brains!" and "Dilemma" from their SAVIORS album, which is due this Friday (Jan. 19). The set also included a sing-along on the KISS classic "Rock and Roll All Nite."

READ MORE: Why Is Emo Popular Again? Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Thinks He Knows

Green Day will hit the road with a full-fledged, plugged in, full production tour this summer. See dates here. And you can pick up the new SAVIORS album at this location. Check out the full setlist and fan-filmed footage from the performance below.

Green Day Setlist Jan. 16, 2024 New York's Rockefeller Center Train Station

1. "Feel Like Makin' Love" (Bad Company cover)

2. "Basket Case"

3. "Look Ma, No Brains"

4. "Rock and Roll All Nite" (KISS cover)

5. "Dilemma"

6. "American Idiot"

Enjoy byu/NutHighGucciDI ingreenday