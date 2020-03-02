Singer Greg Puciato has spent time playing with The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed on top of his longtime stint with The Dillinger Escape Plan, but his latest release finds him billed as a solo artist. Puciato is ramping up to the release of his solo debut, Child Soldier: Creator of God, by unleashing the furious new single "Fire for Water."

The chaotic rocker finds Puciato belting with pure unadulterated aggression. A new video accompanies the song. Puciato also co-directed the clip with artist Jesse Draxler and it all plays out in the player below.

This truly is a solo project for Puciato, who reportedly played all instruments on his forthcoming album minus the drums (which were done by Chris Pennie, who also added some programming).

“I started writing in May or so of 2019, for what I thought would be the next Black Queen album, except that’s not at all what came out. So, just like with everything else that’s been born from necessity, it felt like the right time to create a home for anything that I do that didn’t fit neatly under any other existing roof. The misfits needed a place to go,” explains Puciato about releasing his first solo album. “This particular song came out really quickly. I guess it’s me reclaiming and owning the abrasive part of me. This whole album is, in a way, a very extreme statement of ownership.”

If you like what you hear, Greg Puciato's "Fire for Water" is currently streaming via Spotify and Apple Music. The new solo record, Child Soldier: Creator of God, is expected to arrive this summer with more details being made available soon.

Greg Puciato, "Fire for Water"

