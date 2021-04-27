When KISS bassist and singer Gene Simmons uttered the words "rock is finally dead" in 2014, it sparked instant controversy, which still rages on today. Various artists have offered their response and now Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka has fired back, stating, "Maybe the world of rock he remembers is dead."

Josh and his brother, bassist Sam Kiszka, recently sat down with NME for a virtual interview about their latest album, The Battle at Garden's Gate, and discussed a range of topics from the films that inspired the writing process to that one photo where the band members bared their backsides in a post encouraging followers to vote in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The conversation was eventually steered in the direction of Simmons' enduring comment, which he has reiterated multiple times since first mentioning it. Seeking the opinion of Greta Van Fleet was especially pertinent as the young band has experienced overwhelming success rather quickly, seeming to serve as living proof that rock can still thrive in a mainstream environment.

"Maybe the world of rock [Gene] remembers is dead...I don't know," mused Josh, who continued, "I think rock 'n' roll is a very elastic genre, it's a very eclectic genre. It seems like every once in a while, a generation reinterprets what that is."

"And I've heard a lot, throughout the years, I guess people blowing hot air about… I think rock 'n' roll can become dormant, but you can't kill something that supersedes time. It's an attitude and a spirit and a celebration. I think people pass the torch and time moves on," the singer added.

Acknowledging he's not the only one who feels this way, Josh also said, "I think there's probably a lot of people that would disagree with him. Elton John is one, I'm sure. I've heard it come out of his mouth."

Watch the full interview at the bottom of the page.

In March earlier this year, Simmons reasserted his claim that rock is dead and attributed it to the deterioration of the traditional music industry business model that helped bands reach levels of superstardom in decades past, bolstered by massive album sales.

Simmons' bandmate, guitarist and singer Paul Stanley, had a differing opinion, however and acknowledged that music can never be dead while noting that sometimes the "pulse" may be weak, but it can also come back stronger.

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper expressed disagreement with Simmons' infamous sentiment and forecasted a resurgence for rock as the younger generation seems to have a renewed holistic interest in rock.

Sam + Josh Kiszka Speak With NME About New Greta Van Fleet Album