In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 25, 2018:

- Are Greta Van Fleet joining the Play-Tone Records universe? Nah, but Tom Hanks (aka record label exec Mr. White from That Thing You Do) did drop in on the band and gave their new album the seal of approval, as seen in this social media post. Just keep doin' that thing you do, boys!

- In This Moment will be releasing a video soon for their duet with Rob Halford, "Black Wedding." A new teaser has surfaced online with Halford appearing in the clip as a priest. Watch here and stay tuned for the upcoming clip. And just for fun, revisit the grand show opening 2017 Loudwire Music Awards performance of "Black Wedding" with In This Moment and Rob Halford here.

- Hmmm, what have we here? As Lamb of God continue promotion of their upcoming Burn the Priest-inspired disc Legion XX, an older looking flier has appeared online. But is it old and do those digits work? You might want to try it out.

- According to All That Shreds, Dio Disciples are about to sign a record deal with BMG for their debut album. The band formed initially to pay tribute to the legacy of music that Ronnie James Dio had created, but in recent years there's been talk of working on new music and that plan appears to have come to fruition. While speaking with the Wired in the Empire, Wendy Dio confirmed that the band has "written about five songs already" and are very excited about moving forward with BMG.

- While Constantine Maroulis was recently revealed as the vocalist for Steven Adler's Adler's Appetite touring band, the rest of his lineup has now been revealed. According to Blabbermouth, Extreme bassist Carl Restivo will handle rhythm guitar, Lynch Mob's Sean McNabb will play bass and Fastback guitarist Michael Thomas will rock lead guitar. The band will play six shows in Australia this May, revisiting the classic Guns N' Roses album, Appetite for Destruction. The new lineup will debut May 10 at the Whisky a go go in Los Angeles.

- Three quarters of the classic Dokken lineup (Jeff Pilson, George Lynch, Mick Brown) are working with Warrant vocalist Robert Mason on a new project. Mason told the Talking Metal podcast that they are "three-quarters of the way done" on their debut disc. The group is still settling on the idea of a band name, but look for an album to arrive in early 2019.

- Social Distortion will reissue their Live at the Roxy disc for its 20th anniversary as a double-LP set. You can pre-order the vinyl or stream the effort which is due June 29.

- Blackmore's Night have announced a seven-date East Coast swing of shows in July. See all of the stops and get more details here.