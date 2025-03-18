The grunge era changed the music world forever, but not every band and song had the staying power of Seattle's "Big 4" of Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains. There were some acts from the grunge era that only had brief moments in the spotlight.

So within this list, we're looking to jog your memory with some truly great songs that you may not have heard in years or even introduce you to stuff that might have flown under your radar back in grunge's heyday.

On one hand, we fully expect a lot of "oh yeah, I know this" from the Local H entry on this list. Even if you don't recognize the song name, this catchy little jam likely burrowed its way into your brain like the earworm that it was back in the '90s just waiting to be reactivated 30 years later.

But on the flip side, it would not be surprising to see fans doing a head scratch on Paw, the Kansas-based grunge outfit that showed promise with the single "Jessie" only to fade out after two full-length albums. For whatever reason, this one didn't reach as many listeners but probably should have been bigger.

So go ahead, turn the volume up and get your grunge-era fix with this collection of 11 Non-"Big 4" Grunge-Era Songs You May Have Forgotten.

11 Great Non-'Big 4' Grunge Era Songs You May Have Forgotten The grunge era brought us more than Seattle's 'Big 4' and all their spinoffs. Here's some great grunge era songs that might have fallen off your radar. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire