‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3′ Soundtrack Is LOADED With Huge Rock Hits

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie will open in U.S. theaters on May 5 and now the official soundtrack for the third installment of the popular franchise has been revealed. Expectedly, it's loaded with huge rock hits, just like the soundtracks for the two previous flicks.

Directed by James Gunn, this latest sequel features Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) as well as the voiceover talents of Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and plenty of other noteworthy names.

"Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own — a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful," reads a plot summary on IMDB.

Additional movie details can be gleaned from the film trailer further down this page.

Regarding the soundtrack, which, in previous movies, has been highlighted by the likes of Queen, Cheap Trick, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac and so many more, this time it's a more contemporary mix of Radiohead, Heart, Rainbow, Bruce Springsteen, Alice Cooper, Faith No More and 11 others who appear on the Vol. 3 soundtrack.

View the complete track listing directly below and look for it to be available on CD (pre-order here) and digital download (May 3), 12" 2LP vinyl (May 5 - pre-order here) and cassette tape (July 7).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mox Vol. 3 — Official Motion Picture Soundtrack

01. Radiohead, "Creep" (Acoustic Version)

02. Heart, "Crazy On You"

03. Rainbow, "Since You Been Gone"

04. Spacehog, "In the Meantime"

05. Earth, Wind and Fire, "Reasons"

06. The Flaming Lips, "Do You Realize??"

07. Faith No More, "We Care a Lot"

08. EHAMIC, "Koinu no Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz")

09. Alice Cooper, "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows"

10. The Mowgli's, "San Francisco"

11. X, "Poor Girl"

12. The The, "This Is the Day"

13. Beastie Boys, "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"

14. Florence + The Machine, "Dog Days Are Over"

15. Bruce Springsteen, "Badlands"

16. The Replacements, "I Will Dare"

17. Redbone, "Come and Get Your Love"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Film Trailer