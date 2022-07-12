Guitar Eddie Van Halen Gifted to Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford Up for Auction

If you're a fan of legendary rockers Van Halen and Aerosmith, there's a special find now available on Reverb — a guitar that the late Eddie Van Halen himself gifted to Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford.

The guitar is a purple Music Man EVH model, which was manufactured in 1991 and registered as No. 127. Van Halen gave the guitar to Whitford that same year, and the Aerosmith guitarist used it various times during shows between then and 2017.

Whitford's guitar tech inspected the instrument and made a couple of slight adjustments, then Reverb acquired it directly from the rocker. It comes with a hard case, a Whitford-custom guitar pick and a certificate of authenticity signed by the Aerosmith legend. It's priced at nearly $26,000 and will ship from Seattle, and according to the listing, is "predicted to sell soon" because two people have it in their carts — so act fast if you're interested in owning this legendary guitar.

See an image of Whitford playing the Van Halen-gifted guitar during a 2017 Aerosmith show as well as some photos from Reverb below.

Aerosmith have some upcoming tour dates set for the fall, starting with two one-off shows in Maine and Boston, followed by another leg of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. The dates they had previously scheduled for this summer were canceled in May when frontman Steven Tyler re-entered rehab to treat a relapse, but as of earlier this month, he completed the program and is now doing well.

Get tickets to their fall dates here.

