Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose Takes Tumble Onstage in London, Recovers Like a Champ

Rock stars may seem like gods up onstage, but even gods can take a tumble. Such was the case this past weekend when Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose fell onstage, but like the pro that he is, he recovered quite nicely, emerging with a smile on his face while not losing his place in the song.

As can be seen in multiple angles of fan shot video below, Rose takes his fall during the early moments of the band's second song in their set, "Bad Obsession." The singer is moving from the side of the stage, walking backwards toward the center when he loses his balance, taking a fall, but he manages to catch himself, spin off his hands and regain his footing, emerging from behind the stage monitors with a smile on his face, quickly picking right up with the song. Aside from the early moment of the fall, not a lyric was missed. Total pro!

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Falls During "Bad Obsession" in London (June 30, 2023)

Rose and the rest of Guns N' Roses are currently touring through Europe, and we're performing in London's legendary Hyde Park last Friday (June 30) when the tumble occurred. The group played a 28-song set for the massive audience, so it's a good thing that Axl wasn't seriously injured that early in the show. The band will continue with dates in Frankfurt, Bern and Rome over the next week. See all their stops here.

In other Guns N' Roses news, the band certainly stoked fans on social media last month when a new photo surfaced of Axl Rose and Slash in a Norway recording studio. Since Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the band, the group has primarily been a touring outfit, though they have reworked the Chinese Democracy outtakes "Absurd" and "Hard Skool" for release.

Slash has been saying since early 2022 that a few more of those outtakes would be re-recorded and released, but they haven't put anything else out yet. The guitarist also said he's hopeful that after their 2023 tour wraps up, they'll have time to hit the studio and work on a full album. Stay tuned.

