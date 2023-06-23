New Photo of Axl Rose + Slash in Studio Surfaces Online + Fans Are Freaking Out

Guns N' Roses fans have been patiently waiting for more details on new music, and we may finally have a new clue. A new photo of Axl Rose and Slash in a studio in Norway has surfaced online, and their fans seem pretty excited about it.

GN'R are currently on tour in Europe, and Urban Sound Studios, located in Oslo, Norway, has shared a photo with Rose and Slash detailing their recent visit there.

"We got to hang out with these 2 rock legends in the studio today. Really cool guys! (The two in the middle...)," the caption reads. "The band wanted a nice studio with a variety of speakers and headphones to listen to new mixes before they head for Glastonbury. It sounds awesome!"

See the post below.

Guns' only musical releases since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined the band in 2016 are the tracks "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," both of which were reworked Chinese Democracy outtakes and were released in 2021. Slash has been saying since early 2022 that a few more of those outtakes would be re-recorded and released, but they haven't put anything else out yet. The guitarist also said he's hopeful that after their 2023 tour wraps up, they'll have time to hit the studio and work on a full album.

So we aren't sure whether Rose and Slash's visit to Urban Sound was for the outtakes, or for completely new material.

"Axl and Slash together in a studio is so... omg I can’t. Yeah I get it isn’t a new thing, but it certainly is a new thing for us fans to actually see for ourselves. Obviously I want it to be for new music but just seeing that photo is pretty incredible on its own, wow," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Axl. Slash. In a studio. My expectations are still relatively low (Perhaps), but this is still a big W for gnr fans," someone wrote on Reddit, with another fan adding, "Whatever it is... Live or Studio... Something is coming."

The band has sound checked other unreleased songs over the last year or so, including one called "Perhaps," another titled "Oklahoma" and there have also been theories about "The General." A Guns N' Roses fan forum also theorized that "Atlas Shrugged" and "State of Grace" will be released, so there seem to be a lot of possibilities.