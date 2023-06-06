Guns N' Roses certainly are shaking up the setlist on their recently launched tour, having previously played rarities "Bad Obsession," "Pretty Tied Up," their "Down on the Farm" cover" and "Anything Goes" during their tour kickoff in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. And the mining of their back catalog may not stop there, as fans outside the venue at their June 5 show in Tel Aviv caught the band soundchecking the song "Perhaps."

For those who need a refresher, while it was not included on the final album, "Perhaps" was one of the songs that was in consideration during the band's Chinese Democracy album. And per Setlist.fm, it was one of several songs the band ran through ahead of their performance, with others being "It's So Easy," plus the recently added "Bad Obsession," "Pretty Tied Up," "Anything Goes" and "Down on the Farm" as well. While each of the other soundcheck songs made their way into the set, "Perhaps" was left out, perhaps in need of a little more polishing first.

It's not been unusual for GN'R to use their soundchecks to warm up to eventually placing new music in their sets, having previously done so for "Hard Skool" and "Absurd" in the past. But for now, the fan-recorded snippets of "Perhaps" from the Tel Aviv soundcheck can be heard below.

As for that Tel Aviv show, the Times Of Israel reports that the band played to a sold-out, 60,000 person crowd at Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park. This marked six years since their last appearance in Israel, and their fourth show in the country since they first played there back in 1993.

The 27-song set also included the Duff McKagan-led Stooges cover of "T.V. Eye," a nod to Slash and Duff's Velvet Revolver days with "Slither" and a cover of "Wichita Lineman" along with some of the more familiar hits from the band. The group also dedicated the song "Civil War" to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Guns N' Roses Soundcheck Audio of "Perhaps"