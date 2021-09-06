Guns N’ Roses + Dave Grohl Performance Cut Off Due to Bottle Rock Curfew

It's the kind of collaboration that could be the big takeaway from your festival weekend, but fans only got a little taste of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl joining Guns N' Roses on "Paradise City" before the power got cut. The unfortunate incident occurred during GN'R's set at Bottle Rock Saturday (Sept. 4) night, falling victim to Napa Valley's strict 10PM curfew.

The loss of power during the performance didn't deter Axl, Grohl and crew though as they continued to play, still visible to the audience on the outdoor screens, and were aided by the audience who started to belt along the song's lyrics once it became clear the mics and speakers had been cut. At the end of the performance, Axl Rose raised his arms, flashed a peace sign and tossed the mic into the audience.

Video of the incident can be viewed below.

Dave Grohl Joins Guns N' Roses for "Paradise City" at Bottle Rock 2021

Grohl was not the only guest during the set as Pink joined the encore just prior lending a hand on "Patience." Grohl has a history with Guns N' Roses, lending the band his guitar throne when Axl Rose after the singer broke his left foot at the beginning of their "Not in This Lifetime" touring. The Foo Fighters frontman would later join GN'R during a performance of "Paradise City" in Tulsa, Oklahoma back in 2017. Grohl shared earlier this year that he had received a very sweet guitar from Axl Rose that had been hand-picked by Slash as a "thank you" for the use of the throne back in 2016.

The curfew cutoff of a star-studded moment has happened prior in rock history, with a Bruce Springsteen finale at 2012's Hard Rock Calling that featured a guest appearance by Paul McCartney in London losing power mid-song due to breaking the curfew.