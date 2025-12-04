Here Are the Lyrics to Guns N’ Roses’ New Song ‘Nothin’
Here is what we know so far about the lyrics to Guns N' Roses' new song, "Nothin'."
The track, along with "Atlas," was teased when the band dropped its 2026 tour dates on Nov. 24. At the time, it was announced that they would be out on Dec. 2.
The release of the songs was delayed for unspecified reasons, with both "Nothin'" and "Atlas" arriving two days later.
The songs are the first new tracks released by the band since "The General" in 2023.
What Is 'Nothin'' About?
"Nothin'" opens with a bouncy keyboard line before giving way to a massive guitar solo that stands up next to much of Slash's best work. The sound builds in swells, much like the nautical references Axl Rose makes throughout the song.
The lyrics use sailing and the sea as a way to explain navigating the rough waters of love and relationships. The keyboard part at the beginning is almost soothing until the rest of the band thunders in, much like the story being told during "Nothin'."
Make no mistake, however, the song still features plenty of hallmarks of some of Guns N' Roses' greatest work. There's vulnerability in Rose's lyrics and Slash, well, being Slash and absolutely shredding that solo.
Guns N' Roses, "Nothin'"
What Are the Full Lyrics to Guns N' Roses' 'Nothin''?
Guns N' Roses has yet to officially release the lyrics to "Nothin'." Loudwire writers gave the song several listens on Thursday and came up with the following lyrics.
Guns N' Roses' "Nothin'" Lyrics
There's nothin' I could see
That would mean more to me
Than what you are to me
Oh, my love
There's nothin' I could see
That would mean more to me
Than what you are to me
Oh, my love
On a stormy sea
Of implications
Your love has given me
A new way
There's nothin' I can see
That could mean more to me
Than what you are to me
Oh, my love
There's nothin' I can see
That could mean more to me
Than what you are to me
Oh, my love
On the reckless sea
Of indication
A love that can't find me
A new way
To redeem myself
When it feels like no one else
Would ever come to save me
There's nothin' I could see
That would mean more to me
Than what you are to me
Oh, my love
On an endless sea
Of complications
Your love can offer me
A new way
Without your love
I'll never make it
Without your love
I'm so alone
Without love
I'll never make it
Without love
We'll never make this
Back home
We will provide any updates needed to the lyrics once they become official.
Both "Nothin'" and "Atlas" will be released as a 7-inch vinyl and a Guns N' Roses store exclusive cassette with pre-orders for both beginning Dec. 12
Guns N' Roses Plan 2026 World Tour
As Guns N' Roses close out 2025 with new music, they are setting themselves up for a big 2026 when they are scheduled for a massive world tour. The tour spans more than 40 dates, beginning March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico.
Visit the Guns N' Roses website for ticketing information.
Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Dates
March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 01 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio
April 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*
April 07 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao
April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão
April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
May 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood
May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*
June 04 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 06 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 12-14 — Donington, UK @ Download Festival*
June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Cater-Finley Stadium
July 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 01 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 08 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
Aug. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium
Sept. 05 — Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 09 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 12 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
*Festival appearance
