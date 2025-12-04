Here is what we know so far about the lyrics to Guns N' Roses' new song, "Nothin'."

The track, along with "Atlas," was teased when the band dropped its 2026 tour dates on Nov. 24. At the time, it was announced that they would be out on Dec. 2.

The release of the songs was delayed for unspecified reasons, with both "Nothin'" and "Atlas" arriving two days later.

The songs are the first new tracks released by the band since "The General" in 2023.

What Is 'Nothin'' About?

"Nothin'" opens with a bouncy keyboard line before giving way to a massive guitar solo that stands up next to much of Slash's best work. The sound builds in swells, much like the nautical references Axl Rose makes throughout the song.

The lyrics use sailing and the sea as a way to explain navigating the rough waters of love and relationships. The keyboard part at the beginning is almost soothing until the rest of the band thunders in, much like the story being told during "Nothin'."

Make no mistake, however, the song still features plenty of hallmarks of some of Guns N' Roses' greatest work. There's vulnerability in Rose's lyrics and Slash, well, being Slash and absolutely shredding that solo.

Guns N' Roses, "Nothin'"

What Are the Full Lyrics to Guns N' Roses' 'Nothin''?

Guns N' Roses has yet to officially release the lyrics to "Nothin'." Loudwire writers gave the song several listens on Thursday and came up with the following lyrics.

Guns N' Roses' "Nothin'" Lyrics

There's nothin' I could see

That would mean more to me

Than what you are to me

Oh, my love There's nothin' I could see

That would mean more to me

Than what you are to me

Oh, my love On a stormy sea

Of implications

Your love has given me

A new way There's nothin' I can see

That could mean more to me

Than what you are to me

Oh, my love There's nothin' I can see

That could mean more to me

Than what you are to me

Oh, my love On the reckless sea

Of indication

A love that can't find me

A new way

To redeem myself

When it feels like no one else

Would ever come to save me There's nothin' I could see

That would mean more to me

Than what you are to me

Oh, my love On an endless sea

Of complications

Your love can offer me

A new way Without your love

I'll never make it

Without your love

I'm so alone

Without love

I'll never make it

Without love

We'll never make this

Back home

We will provide any updates needed to the lyrics once they become official.

Both "Nothin'" and "Atlas" will be released as a 7-inch vinyl and a Guns N' Roses store exclusive cassette with pre-orders for both beginning Dec. 12

Guns N' Roses Plan 2026 World Tour

As Guns N' Roses close out 2025 with new music, they are setting themselves up for a big 2026 when they are scheduled for a massive world tour. The tour spans more than 40 dates, beginning March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico.

Visit the Guns N' Roses website for ticketing information.

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Dates

March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 01 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio

April 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*

April 07 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao

April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

May 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*

June 04 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 06 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 12-14 — Donington, UK @ Download Festival*

June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Cater-Finley Stadium

July 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 01 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 08 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Aug. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium

Sept. 05 — Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 09 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 12 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

*Festival appearance

