Here Are the Lyrics to Guns N’ Roses’ New Song ‘Atlas’
Guns N' Roses have released new music for the first time in two years, including the song "Atlas."
What You Should Know About 'Atlas'
"Atlas" is one of two song titles referenced by the band when it dropped its 2026 tour dates on Nov. 24.
At the time, it was announced that both "Atlas" and "Nothin'" would be out on Dec. 2. The release was delayed two days for unspecified reasons, with both tracks coming out on Dec. 4 instead.
"Atlas" lets Axl Rose's vocals take on more of the heavy lifting. The song takes off at its start rather than slowly working its way to a mighty Slash guitar solo. It's more along the lines of classic Guns N' Roses compared to "Nothin'."
Guns N' Roses, "Atlas"
Both songs will be released on 7-inch vinyl and a Guns N' Roses store exclusive cassette with pre-orders for both beginning Dec. 12.
What Are the Full Lyrics to Guns N' Roses' 'Atlas'?
Guns N' Roses' "Atlas" Lyrics (per Genius)
[Verse 1]
Why should I try and judge the things they say
That just won’t budge, I’m letting go
And sheltered from the blind
So you managed to be kind
But still enough to show me how to keep it together
When I’m crying out in vain
No matter who’s to blame
There’s still a ways to go
So, if you ask me to believe your heart won’t follow you
It’s got a mind of its own
[Pre-Chorus]
When it says “Run” and the road gets rough
And you’re the one
Whose shoulders just ain’t wide enough
Whose shoulders shrug when they’ve had enough
[Chorus]
I’d be the last to say, "don’t follow your heart"
But there’s more to what it takes to be a man
Than what you've known
What you’ve shown
Than that we know you understand
[Verse 2]
It's not the thing, if I were you
I would say all that I do
To be half as strong, or still belong
If you should take the time
To look back at what you find
Your heart misadventures
[Pre-Chorus]
When it says “Run” and the road gets rough
And you’re the one
Whose shoulders just ain’t wide enough
Whose shoulders shrug when they’ve had enough
[Chorus]
I’d be the last to say, "don’t follow your heart"
But there’s more to what it takes to be a man
Than what you've known
What you’ve shown
Than that we know you understand
In fact, I never said, "don’t follow your heart"
If I thought that's what it takes to make a man
From what you've known
All that you’ve been shown
Gee, even now I'd hope you'd understand
[Solo]
[Chorus]
I’d be the last to say, "don’t follow your heart"
But there’s more to what it takes to be a man
Than what you've known
And what you’ve shown
Than what we know you understand
In fact, I'd never say, "don’t follow your heart"
If I thought that's what it'd take to make a man
From what you've known
All that you’ve been shown
Gee, even now I'd hope you'd understand
Guns N' Roses Plan 2026 World Tour
As Guns N' Roses close out 2025 with new music, they are setting themselves up for a big 2026 when they are scheduled for a massive world tour.
The tour spans more than 40 dates, beginning March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico. Visit the Guns N' Roses website for ticketing information.
Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Dates
March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*
April 01 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio
April 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*
April 07 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto
April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao
April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade
April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova
April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão
April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”
April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”
May 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood
May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*
June 04 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 06 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice
June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 12-14 — Donington, UK @ Download Festival*
June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome
July 01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena
July 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Cater-Finley Stadium
July 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 01 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
Aug. 08 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 12 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium
Aug. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium
Aug. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place
Sept. 02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium
Sept. 05 — Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl
Sept. 09 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field
Sept. 12 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park
*Festival appearance