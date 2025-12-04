Guns N' Roses have released new music for the first time in two years, including the song "Atlas."

What You Should Know About 'Atlas'

"Atlas" is one of two song titles referenced by the band when it dropped its 2026 tour dates on Nov. 24.

At the time, it was announced that both "Atlas" and "Nothin'" would be out on Dec. 2. The release was delayed two days for unspecified reasons, with both tracks coming out on Dec. 4 instead.

"Atlas" lets Axl Rose's vocals take on more of the heavy lifting. The song takes off at its start rather than slowly working its way to a mighty Slash guitar solo. It's more along the lines of classic Guns N' Roses compared to "Nothin'."

Guns N' Roses, "Atlas"

Both songs will be released on 7-inch vinyl and a Guns N' Roses store exclusive cassette with pre-orders for both beginning Dec. 12.

What Are the Full Lyrics to Guns N' Roses' 'Atlas'?

Guns N' Roses' "Atlas" Lyrics (per Genius)

[Verse 1]

Why should I try and judge the things they say

That just won’t budge, I’m letting go

And sheltered from the blind

So you managed to be kind

But still enough to show me how to keep it together

When I’m crying out in vain

No matter who’s to blame

There’s still a ways to go

So, if you ask me to believe your heart won’t follow you

It’s got a mind of its own

[Pre-Chorus]

When it says “Run” and the road gets rough

And you’re the one

Whose shoulders just ain’t wide enough

Whose shoulders shrug when they’ve had enough

[Chorus]

I’d be the last to say, "don’t follow your heart"

But there’s more to what it takes to be a man

Than what you've known

What you’ve shown

Than that we know you understand

[Verse 2]

It's not the thing, if I were you

I would say all that I do

To be half as strong, or still belong

If you should take the time

To look back at what you find

Your heart misadventures

[Pre-Chorus]

When it says “Run” and the road gets rough

And you’re the one

Whose shoulders just ain’t wide enough

Whose shoulders shrug when they’ve had enough

[Chorus]

I’d be the last to say, "don’t follow your heart"

But there’s more to what it takes to be a man

Than what you've known

What you’ve shown

Than that we know you understand

In fact, I never said, "don’t follow your heart"

If I thought that's what it takes to make a man

From what you've known

All that you’ve been shown

Gee, even now I'd hope you'd understand

[Solo]

[Chorus]

I’d be the last to say, "don’t follow your heart"

But there’s more to what it takes to be a man

Than what you've known

And what you’ve shown

Than what we know you understand

In fact, I'd never say, "don’t follow your heart"

If I thought that's what it'd take to make a man

From what you've known

All that you’ve been shown

Gee, even now I'd hope you'd understand

Guns N' Roses Plan 2026 World Tour

As Guns N' Roses close out 2025 with new music, they are setting themselves up for a big 2026 when they are scheduled for a massive world tour.

The tour spans more than 40 dates, beginning March 28 in Monterrey, Mexico. Visit the Guns N' Roses website for ticketing information.

Guns N' Roses 2026 Tour Dates

March 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 01 — Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio

April 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters Of Rock*

April 07 — São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao

April 12 — Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 — Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 — Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 — Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25 — Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

May 05 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 07 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville Festival*

June 04 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 06 — Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 12-14 — Donington, UK @ Download Festival*

June 18 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 — Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 01 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 03 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Cater-Finley Stadium

July 26 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 01 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 05 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

Aug. 08 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

Aug. 19 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 26 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Commonwealth Stadium

Aug. 29 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Sept. 02 — San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium

Sept. 05 — Pasadena, Calif. @ Rose Bowl

Sept. 09 — Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 12 — Ridgedale, Mo. @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Truist Park

*Festival appearance