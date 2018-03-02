Gus G. Lets it Rip on ‘Letting Go’ Off New Album ‘Fearless’

This year, Gus G. is Fearless... or at least that's what the title of his fourth solo album indicates. It's set for an April 20 release on AFM Records and all the details have been unveiled alongside a music video for the album's lead single, "Letting Go."

The song starts off with an '80s metal inspired riff, but quickly unfolds to reveal a dynamic palette of guitar sounds both classic and current as Gus G. bridges the old school with the new. Vocalist / bassist Dennis Ward opens up with a spot-on Ozzy-styled tone, but quickly sheds the similarities in favor of a gruff edge with pristine clarity. The chorus is anthemic and arena-ready but that lighter notion is swiftly cut down with some more ripping rhythms and a flashy solo set against a floor-punching riff.

“Dennis and I have collaborated very closely for a number years, he produced the current Firewind album Immortals, among other things. We’re on the same musical wavelength and simply continued our cooperation after the Firewind production,” explains Gus G. “I sent him demos of and ideas for my new songs and once we had enough material and started to think about vocalists, Dennis suggested recording the album as a trio. A lot of people don’t realize that Dennis is not only a brilliant songwriter, bassist and producer but also an excellent singer. I immediately liked his suggestion because this would be very different from everything else I’ve done before.”

As for his drummer, Will Hunt, the axeman continues, “Will was at the very top of my wish list. Fate smiled on me because we played at the Frankfurt Music Fair 2017 during my tour with Steve Stevens, and Will stayed at the same hotel. So I approached him, we talked for a while and he agreed. Last August he came to the studio and recorded the drum parts for the whole album within two and a half days. A real pro with a great groove and an awesome punch.”

Watch the video above, get the details on Fearless below and pre-order the album here.

Gus G. Fearless Album Artwork + Track Listing

AFM Records AFM Records loading...

01. Letting Go

02. Mr Manson

03. Don´t Tread On Me

04. Fearless

05. Nothing To Say

06. Money For Nothing

07. Chances

08. Thrill Of The Chase

09. Big City

10. Last Of My Kind

11. Little Ain't Enough (Bonus Track on DigiPak/Vinyl)

12. Aftermath (Bonus Track on DigiPak/Vinyl)

