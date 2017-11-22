Avenged Sevenfold’s Brooks Wackerman Lands Late Night Gig, Plus News on Queens of the Stone Age, Michael Sweet + More
In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Nov. 22, 2017:
- Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman is the latest hard rocking drummer to take a turn behind the kit with the Late Night With Seth Meyers house band. The stickman will set in during the week of Dec. 4-7.
- Queens of the Stone Age will be staging their own "Queens of the Stone Age and Friends" festival next June at Finsbury Park in London. The show will take place June 30 and features Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels and The Hives. Details can be found here.
- Michael Sweet has a new DVD en route titled Sole: Songs and Stories From a Life in Music. The collection focuses on the solo work of the Stryper frontman and includes concert footage from his Fall River, Mass. show this past June. For more details, click here.
- Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. has found a new label home, as he signed with AFM Records to release his next solo album. According to a new post, Gus is eyeing an April 2018 release. The guitarist will hit the road shortly with Vinnie Moore in North America. See his scheduled dates here.