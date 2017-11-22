In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Nov. 22, 2017:

- Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman is the latest hard rocking drummer to take a turn behind the kit with the Late Night With Seth Meyers house band. The stickman will set in during the week of Dec. 4-7.

- Queens of the Stone Age will be staging their own "Queens of the Stone Age and Friends" festival next June at Finsbury Park in London. The show will take place June 30 and features Iggy Pop, Run the Jewels and The Hives. Details can be found here.

- Michael Sweet has a new DVD en route titled Sole: Songs and Stories From a Life in Music. The collection focuses on the solo work of the Stryper frontman and includes concert footage from his Fall River, Mass. show this past June. For more details, click here.