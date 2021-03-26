GWAR Turn ‘F–k This Place’ Into an Acoustic Ballad + We Want Off This Planet Too

GWAR have just unveiled The Disc With No Name, a four-track 12" picture disc containing acoustic songs, the first being a tender rendition of their The Blood of Gods hit, "Fuck This Place."

Given all the turmoil in the world in recent years, the songs speaks volumes to humans and marauding Scumdog warriors alike, especially with the prospect of terraforming and colonizing another planet, which we will inevitably muck up and destroy too. When the original "Fuck This Place" dropped, it was an aggressive, defiant anthem and the ultimate middle finger to this rotting globe we're all spinning around on.

Now, with this new acoustic version heard below, it feels like a eulogy for Earth and, perhaps the most surprising, is that front-thing Blothar the Berserker actually sounds a tad like W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless at times.

"During the quarantine of 2020 I spent long, lonely days with my hand down my pants, hiding out in a fortress made entirely of rolls of toilet paper, drinking hand sanitizer and watching ‘1000-Lb Sisters’... which is business as usual for me," said Blothar. "So I was relieved when I got the call to lay down some vocals on The Disc With No Name. We recorded this record over the telephone, which was fine with me, because I can’t stand to be in the same room as the other members of GWAR."

The vinyl release arrives May 28 and can be pre-ordered here. Listen to the acoustic version of "Fuck This Place" below and see the picture disc art and track listing further down the page.

GWAR, "Fuck This Place" (Acoustic)

GWAR, The Disc With No Name Track Listing

Side A:

"Fuck This Place"

"Gonna Kill You"

Side B:

"I’ll Be Your Monster"

"The Road Behind"