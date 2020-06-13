Statues of reprehensible historical community figures are being toppled worldwide. In Richmond, Va., there's a petition to replace a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee atop a horse with late GWAR frontman Oderus Urungus. As the number of signatures continues to grow, drummer JiZMak Da Gusha visited the statue in person to give the petition a boost.

In plain daylight, JiZMak walked across the street to greet a scattered group of people who had congregated around the heavily vandalized memorial of the General, as seen in the video at the bottom of the page. With a roar, he exclaimed, "GWAR IS HERE!"

"I'm critiquing the artwork, it's looking pretty great right now — it's looking great," he said, admiring what Black Lives Matters protestors had done to the statue. Someone shouted back, "I think you're the one going on top, aren't you?"

The drummer boasted, "There's a petition to put GWAR on that horse instead of Robert E. Lee! I strongly encourage that everyone sign that petition online. Fuck that guy!"

The change.org petition, which was launched earlier this week, states, "Robert E. Lee is a failed war general that supported a racist cause," the petition reads. "For too long, the city of Richmond has been displaying statues of him and other loser civil war veterans."

"We, the scumdogs of the universe, call on the city of Richmond to erect a statue of great local leader Oderus Urungus in its place," the petition continues, "While Oderus comes from the planet Scumdogia, he called Richmond his home, working with the local art community and employing local artists and ladies of the night."

At press time, over 36,000 signatures have been accumulated with a target goal of 50,000.

GWAR's Jizmak Da Gusha Visits Robert E. Lee Statue