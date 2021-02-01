Hansi Kursh Quits Demons & Wizards Band With Jon Schaffer

The impact from Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer's involvement in the U.S. Capitol building riot continues to be felt. Schaffer's other band, Demons & Wizards, is now without the guitarist's longtime collaborator, Hansi Kursh. The musician issued a new statement that he was exiting the band.

In his statement to Rock Hard, translated from German, Kursh stated, "I told Jon and Century Media [Demons & Wizards' record label] on Monday that I was leaving the Demons & Wizards project with immediate effect. My collaboration with Jon on Demons & Wizards is over."

The statement also referred to a previous statement issued by Kursh's main band Blind Guardian that was provided upon learning of Schaffer's involvement in the rioting. That statement read: "We are deeply shaken and our thoughts go to the relatives of the deceased. We expressly distance ourselves from any form of violence, regardless of whether it is against institutions or against people. The incidents will be fully clarified and those responsible will be brought to justice in front of the courts. Please understand that we will not comment further in view of the hourly news."

Shortly after news of Schaffer's involvement was revealed, Century Media, the label home of Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards, removed both acts from their website. The groups were no longer listed in their "current artists list" nor their "former artists." Merch from both acts were also removed from their webstore.

Demons & Wizards formed in 1998 and recorded their first album in 1999 with their self-titled set arriving in 2000. They've since released Touched by the Crimson King in 2005 and returned with their third album, III, in 2020.

Schaffer turned himself in for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 17 and was charged with six felonies. While it was reported that the guitarist was to be extradited to Washington, D.C. from Indiana to continue legal proceedings, the move had not happened yet as of this past weekend.