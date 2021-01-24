Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer to Be Extradited to Washington D.C.

Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer turned himself into authorities in Indiana this past week after being sought for questioning over his role in the recent Capitol Building insurrection, but the legal proceedings will not continue to take place in his home state. According to Indiana Public Media, Schaffer will be extradited to Washington, D.C.

Schaffer, who has been held in Marion County Jail after turning himself in last week, was charged with multiple federal crimes. According to his attorney, the U.S. Attorney and Schaffer's legal team agreed to continue the remaining proceedings in Washington, D.C.

Talk of Schaffer's involvement in the rioting started to surface as photos began to circulate from the rioting. Not long after, the FBI included Schaffer on their "Most Wanted" list seeking further info about his involvement. In the photos published, Schaffer was seen sporting an "Oath Keepers Lifetime Member" hat. CNN recently reported that Thomas Caldwell, a leader of the far-right antigovernment group, had been charged with planning and coordinating part of the Jan. 6 attack.

It is not known if Schaffer was among the alleged group of eight to 10 rioters, all wearing Oath Keepers paraphernalia, who moved "in an organized and practiced fashion and force their way to the front of the crowd gathered around a door to the US Capitol," per CNN.

Schaffer is currently facing six federal charges and was seen wielding "bear spray" — a capsaicin-based aerosol deterrent designed to weaponize against hostile or aggressive bears —while inside the Capitol. The FBI alleges Schaffer was involved in a verbal altercation with police officers and was seen among a group of rioters who had deployed the aerosol deterrents against Capitol Police officers.