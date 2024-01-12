Hardy Drops Aggressive New Song ‘Quit!,’ Announces 2024 Tour Dates

Hardy has revealed a fiery new song and a spring / summer tour on Friday (Jan. 12). The "Truck Bed" singer will begin his Quit! Tour in May.

Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley and Stephen Wilson Jr. will split shows in an opening role.

The 15-date tour takes him up and down the East Coast, with a few dates in the Midwest.

Tickets go on sale on Jan. 19 at 10AM.

HARDY, "Quit!"

The new tour's name stems from a just-released song called "Quit!" Hardy tells his story throughout the rising, rap-rock track, beginning with the time someone wrote "Quit" on a napkin and stuffed it in his tip jar.

Over the next two-and-a-half minutes, he recalls getting his first taste of success on Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen records. He also assures fans he won't change his style of music-making for anyone.

"And when it comes to the king / That's the radio / If you don't like my s--t / Don't play it / I don't give a f--k / I'm a still book arenas and fill 'em up," he sings.

A press release promises Hardy will include more new music while on tour this year, and the release of "Quit!" suggests he's working on more new music beyond his upcoming Hixtape Vol. 3 release, scheduled for March 29. That album is going to tribute Joe Diffie and feature collaborations with artists including Post Malone.

Hardy 2024 Quit! Tour Dates:

May 30 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 31 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 1 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 7 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

June 8 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 20 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 21 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 22 – Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

June 27 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 28 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 25 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

July 27 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre