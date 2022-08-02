Hatebreed have announced that they're going on tour this fall with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish.These dates will be part of the band's special '20 Years of Perseverance' U.S. tour.

Hatebreed are celebrating their album Perseverance's 20th anniversary with a headlining tour. They're jumping from their summer 'Weight of the False Self' world tour with Anthrax and Black Label Society right into another tour less than two months later. Their current tour ends on Aug. 28 while their next tour starts at the end of October in Virginia Beach, Virginia and ends in late November in San Diego, California.

These late year dates include 13 shows with more dates still to be be announced, according to Hatebreed's social media. The band will be touring with Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through, Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish during the initial 13 shows.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 5 at 10AM and the presale begins tomorrow Aug. 3 at 10AM. You can get more info on Hatebreed's '20 Years of Perseverance' fall U.S. tour here. See the complete list of tour dates so far below.

Hatebreed's '20 Year of Perseverance' Tour

Oct. 27 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Oct. 30 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Nov. 4 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

Nov. 5 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 7 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 9 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake's Sports Cafe

Nov. 10 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theater

Nov. 12 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Nov. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Nov. 17 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Nov. 19 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 20 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Hatebreed Announces '20 Years of Perseverance' Fall Tour Facebook: Hatebreed